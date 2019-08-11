Water Island Capital Upped Stake in U S G (USG); As Irobot (IRBT) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Aurora Investment Counsel Has Lowered Position by $939,393

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 172.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 946,939 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.77 million, up from 548,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 12/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY BRKa.N SAYS ITS PRESENT INTENTION IS TO VOTE AGAINST FOUR DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY USG USG.N — STATEMENT; 26/03/2018 – BERKSHIRE PROPOSED TO GRANT KNAUF OPTION TO PURCHASE USG STAKE; 26/03/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SAYS KNAUF MADE $42/SHR PROPOSAL FOR USG; 26/03/2018 – Knauf Currently Owns 10.46% Stake in USG; 12/04/2018 – USG Board Sends Letter to Stockholders; 01/05/2018 – USG BOARD AUTHORIZES TALKS WITH KNAUF ON POTENTIAL SALE; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Knauf Hasn’t Responded to Proposal on USG Stake; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett is not a fan of building materials company USG’s board of directors; 07/05/2018 – KNAUF SAYS USG STANDSTILL PROVISIONS TERMINATE ON AUGUST 31, 2018 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Cites Berkshire in Pressing Case for $5.9 Billion USG Bid

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Irobot Corporation (IRBT) by 75.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 8,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.71% . The institutional investor held 2,594 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 10,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Irobot Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $67.68. About 708,623 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Exits Position in iRobot; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT SEES FY EPS $2.15 TO $2.40; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in iRobot; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – iRobot Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 12 Days; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – REAFFIRMING 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME EXPECTATIONS; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.05 BLN TO $1.08 BLN; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT 1Q REV. $217.1M, EST. $214.3M; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 19 TO 22 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold IRBT shares while 66 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.20% more from 28.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbus Circle invested 0.9% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). 14 were accumulated by Regions Fincl Corp. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,273 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Com owns 3,925 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Gam Ag accumulated 3,632 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Prtn has invested 0.01% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Parkside Bancorp Tru, a Missouri-based fund reported 176 shares. Prns Ltd Liability Co owns 0.42% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 63,101 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Lc owns 8,500 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Glenmede Com Na has invested 0% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Riverhead Cap Management has 0.01% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 2,735 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors has 200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Bank Of America Corporation De holds 73,806 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 2,332 shares. First Manhattan has 50 shares.

Analysts await iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, down 40.18% or $0.45 from last year’s $1.12 per share. IRBT’s profit will be $18.84 million for 25.25 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by iRobot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 168.00% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.17 million activity. 1,500 shares were sold by Stacy Michelle, worth $171,000.

