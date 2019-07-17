Water Island Capital Upped Its U S G (USG) Stake by $40.72 Million; Avalon Global Asset Management Has Decreased Its 2U (TWOU) Position by $350,000; Shares Declined

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 172.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 946,939 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.77 million, up from 548,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 10/04/2018 – KNAUF ISSUES OPEN LETTER TO USG SHAREHOLDERS, URGES THEM TO VOTE AGAINST ALL FOUR USG DIRECTOR NOMINEES TODAY; 26/03/2018 – USG CORP HOLDER KNAUF EVALUATING BERKSHIRE’S OPTION PROPOSAL; 10/04/2018 – KNAUF SAYS “USG WILL REQUIRE SIGNIFICANT CAPITAL INVESTMENT TO REMAIN COMPETITIVE”; 12/04/2018 – USG Board Sends Letter to Stockholders; 01/05/2018 – Knauf Encouraged that the USG Board Authorized Management to Enter into Discussions Regarding Knauf’s Offer; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire-Backed USG Rejects Knauf’s $5.9 Billion Takeover Offer; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Presented USG Board With Offer to Acquire Co. in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $42/Share; 11/04/2018 – USG Corporation Honored with Lean Six Sigma Project of the Year Award; 25/04/2018 – USG 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 40C; 17/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG SAYS FILED INVESTOR PRESENTATION WITH SEC IN CONNECTION WITH WITHHOLD CAMPAIGN AGAINST USG CORP

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 92,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, down from 97,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $38.59. About 511,938 shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 56.18% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 30/04/2018 – 2U Expands its Partnership with the Top-Ranked USC Sol Price School of Public Policy to Deliver USC Price’s Online Master of Pu; 21/05/2018 – MARK CHERNIS JOINS 2U, AS COO; 20/04/2018 – The Playlist: Prince’s Own `Nothing Compares 2 U,’ and 12 More New Songs; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES 2Q 2018 ADJUSTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.22 – $0.21; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $406.6 MLN – $410.6 MLN; 22/05/2018 – 2U, OFFERING PRICES AT $90.00/SHR; 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 26/04/2018 – Baylor University and 2U, Inc. Partner for the First Time on Three Online Graduate Programs; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $406.6 MLN- $410.6 MLN; 01/05/2018 – The Harvard Business Analytics Program Welcomes its Inaugural Class

More notable recent USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “USG Corporation Stockholders Approve Acquisition by Knauf – Business Wire” on September 26, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oakmark Global Fund: Second Quarter 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “USG Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Jennifer F. Scanlon to Leave USG Following Closing of Knauf Merger – Business Wire” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “USG Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xerox Corp by 121,692 shares to 226,221 shares, valued at $7.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII) by 1.93M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 508,041 shares, and cut its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 72,966 are held by Roundview Cap Ltd Com. Alpine Mngmt accumulated 1.76M shares. 243,147 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited owns 4,808 shares. Services Automobile Association invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Cordasco Fincl, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 303 shares. Dupont Capital Management owns 70,000 shares. Barnett Com Inc invested in 0.02% or 1,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 1.63M shares. Kwmg Lc stated it has 850 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 5.23% or 971,915 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp has invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Voya Limited Liability holds 0% or 16,066 shares. Hrt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 5,737 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Water Island Cap Limited Co has invested 2.87% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG).

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $187.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 25,000 shares to 232,400 shares, valued at $5.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).