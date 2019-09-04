Water Island Capital Trimmed Position in Quad / Graphics (QUAD) by $1.85 Million as Shares Rose; Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Shareholder South Texas Money Management LTD Has Cut Position by $1.06 Million as Stock Price Rose

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 87.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 168,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 24,448 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 193,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $450.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.12% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $8.53. About 411,431 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 6,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 237,761 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.36 million, down from 244,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $199.49. About 2.01 million shares traded or 35.98% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Svcs Incorporated invested in 502,118 shares. At Bank accumulated 4,658 shares. The Florida-based Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corporation has invested 0.99% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Pitcairn reported 24,202 shares stake. Smith Asset Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 264,260 shares. Whittier holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 52,996 shares. First Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 79,559 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested 0.1% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5,488 shares. Reilly Advsr Lc owns 390 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association owns 116,319 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0.12% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Com Limited reported 0.53% stake. Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) Limited Partnership owns 60,679 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Earnest Partners Ltd Llc invested 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts: EstÃ©e Lauder’s Strength Isn’t Just Cosmetic – Benzinga” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Estee Lauder EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Beyond Meat, Bio-Rad, Dell, HP, Jumia, Nabriva, PG&E, Salesforce, Sarepta and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $7.88 million activity.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21,544 shares to 23,479 shares, valued at $41.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) by 50,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 581,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL).

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $590.51M for 31.17 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 3,207 shares to 22,131 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Co by 1.47M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manikay Partners Llc invested in 187,500 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 206,286 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 53,530 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Qs Invsts Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 107,507 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd reported 174,770 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 85,676 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Communication Ltd accumulated 30,000 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Sei accumulated 35,852 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 19,947 shares or 0.01% of the stock. D E Shaw & has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 92,420 shares. Caxton Assoc Ltd Partnership holds 15,619 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 11,431 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus holds 0% or 31,100 shares.

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “LSC Communications’ stock plunges to pace NYSE losers after Quad/Graphics buyout deal terminated – MarketWatch” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Quad/Graphics Close To A Bottom – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LSC Communications Is Not Worth Chasing – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Quad/Graphics Stock Soared Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.