Water Island Capital Trimmed Its Logmein (LOGM) Stake; Capitol Federal Financial Has 1.13 Sentiment

Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) investors sentiment is 1.13 in Q2 2019. It’s the same as in 2019Q1. The ratio is flat, as only 53 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 47 sold and reduced stock positions in Capitol Federal Financial. The funds in our database now hold: 104.25 million shares, down from 105.07 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Capitol Federal Financial in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 38 Increased: 37 New Position: 16.

Water Island Capital Llc decreased Logmein Inc (LOGM) stake by 9.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Water Island Capital Llc sold 4,875 shares as Logmein Inc (LOGM)’s stock declined 6.24%. The Water Island Capital Llc holds 48,150 shares with $3.55M value, down from 53,025 last quarter. Logmein Inc now has $3.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 152,723 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.31; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.208 BLN TO $1.223 BLN; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors

Dean Investment Associates Llc holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. for 388,834 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc owns 1.71 million shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc has 0.34% invested in the company for 7,250 shares. The Kansas-based Vantage Investment Partners Llc has invested 0.31% in the stock. American Century Companies Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 20.55 million shares.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.95 billion. The firm accepts a range of deposit products comprising savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It has a 20.77 P/E ratio. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, auto loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans consisting of various property types, including hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings located in Texas, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Arkansas, California, and Montana.

The stock increased 0.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.94. About 46,040 shares traded. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN) has risen 10.16% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CFFN News: 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal: Additional Distribution Will Allow CFFN to Pay True Blue Capitol Div; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal® Financial, Inc. Announces True Blue® Capitol Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial 2Q Net $23.3M; 18/04/2018 Capitol Federal® Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Capitol Federal Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFFN); 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal Savings Bank to Make Capital Distribution of $36 Million to CFFN; 30/04/2018 – CAPITOL FEDERAL 2Q EPS 17C, EST. 19C; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial Board Declared True Blue Capitol Div of 25c/Share; 09/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Investment MGT Exits Capitol Federal; 30/04/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial: Deal Represents Value of $47.08/CCB Shr

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold LOGM shares while 110 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 45.73 million shares or 2.94% more from 44.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated reported 56,711 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Natixis accumulated 29,536 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kennedy Capital Mgmt owns 109,042 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.05% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Geode Management Ltd Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 614,793 shares. Champlain Prtnrs Ltd Company holds 0.97% or 1.58M shares. Smithfield Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Of Vermont owns 21 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cap Mngmt holds 459,623 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation owns 11,564 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 231 were accumulated by Huntington Fincl Bank. Art Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 15,890 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Among 2 analysts covering LogMein (NASDAQ:LOGM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. LogMein has $7700 highest and $74 lowest target. $75.50’s average target is 8.70% above currents $69.46 stock price. LogMein had 4 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 22 the stock rating was reinitiated by Stephens with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital.

Water Island Capital Llc increased Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) stake by 305,557 shares to 910,810 valued at $171.01 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Hff Inc (NYSE:HF) stake by 304,453 shares and now owns 520,126 shares. Multi Color Corp (NASDAQ:LABL) was raised too.

