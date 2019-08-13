Water Island Capital Trimmed Baytex Energy (BTE) Stake by $331,967 as Stock Price Declined; Weik Investment Services Decreased Its Stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) as Stock Rose

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $53.35. About 3.10 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) by 70.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 331,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.00% . The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232,000, down from 469,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Baytex Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $772.44M market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.39. About 1.13 million shares traded. Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) has declined 52.94% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BTE News: 04/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$6 FROM C$4; 09/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : GMP RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 05/04/2018 – Baytex Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By AltaCorp for Apr. 12-13; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.44; 09/03/2018 – Baytex Energy Files 2017 Year-End Disclosure Documents; 03/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY – 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE RANGE UNCHANGED WITH BUDGETED EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $325 TO $375 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Baytex Energy 1Q Loss C$62.7M; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX 4Q ADJ FFO/SHR C$0.44; 27/04/2018 – Baytex Conference Call and Webcast on First Quarter 2018 Results to Be Held on May 4, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Baytex Energy 4Q Net C$76M

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44 million and $204.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. by 1,517 shares to 10,432 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 67,772 were reported by Martingale Asset Management L P. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 0.11% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Atwood And Palmer holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 4,234 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And has 0.94% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Invesco Ltd holds 0.19% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 10.35 million shares. Wendell David Assocs stated it has 3.56% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Washington Tru has 0.72% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 239,071 shares. Cypress Grp Inc owns 181,496 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 15.14M shares. Camelot Portfolios reported 6,067 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Com Of Virginia Va has invested 0.94% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Old National Bancorporation In reported 336,139 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 455,236 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.02% or 158,036 shares in its portfolio. Friess Limited Liability Co reported 1.39% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Brand-Name Dividend Stocks on the Verge of Greatness – Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Why The Set Up Ahead Of Retail’s Q2 Earnings Season Is ‘Poor’ – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $763.98M for 21.17 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 598,965 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $79.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infrareit Inc by 569,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT).

More notable recent Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Baytex Energy: Mr. Market Is Still Stuck On The Fourth Quarter – Seeking Alpha” on March 21, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “These Top Stocks May Be in Trouble Next Year – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why These Oil Stocks Crashed on Today’s Crude Oil Selloff – Motley Fool” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Is Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE) Stock a Buy After the 25% Surge? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on January 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Baytex Energy (BTE) Tops Q2 EPS by 25c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.