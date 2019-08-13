Water Island Capital Stake in Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose; Celestica (CLS) Shareholder Hawk Ridge Management Has Lowered Its Position by $5.49 Million

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 42.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 686,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The institutional investor held 910,242 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.69. About 154,581 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 25/04/2018 – Celestica Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Celestica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 31c; 17/05/2018 – Celestica Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Lincoln International represents RFE Investments Partners in the sale of Atrenne Integrated Solutions, Inc. to Celestica, Inc; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Rev $1.575B-$1.675B; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q EPS 10c

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 87.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 168,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 24,448 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 193,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $533.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 437,349 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 2,272 shares to 5,219 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 43,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 14,900 shares. Element Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 19,947 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 59,100 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 349,064 shares. Annex Advisory Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Bogle Inv Management Ltd Partnership De holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 161,282 shares. Trexquant Invest LP has invested 0.02% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Moreover, Systematic Fincl Management LP has 0.04% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 90,727 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc holds 268,500 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Gp Plc has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested in 0% or 44,795 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 140,736 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Svcs Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Natl Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 31,305 shares.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manitowoc Co Inc by 657,970 shares to 789,708 shares, valued at $12.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 53,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE).

Analysts await Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.11 EPS, down 283.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Celestica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% negative EPS growth.

