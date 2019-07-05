Water Island Capital Stake in Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Has Decreased by $1.85 Million as Shares Declined; Zuckerman Investment Group Lifted Holding in Scholastic (SCHL) by $487,344

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 87.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 168,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 24,448 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 193,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.64M market cap company. The stock increased 3.69% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $7.74. About 279,737 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500.

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Scholastic Corp (SCHL) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 12,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 650,356 shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.86M, up from 637,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Scholastic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.04. About 65,158 shares traded. Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) has declined 11.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHL News: 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.35 TO $1.45; 21/03/2018 – Scholastic 3Q Loss/Shr $1.41; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC 3Q REV. $344.7M; 10/04/2018 – Scholastic Unveils New Covers For J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter Series, In Celebration Of The 20th Anniversary Of Harry Potter an; 21/05/2018 – Scholastic Entertainment’s Clifford The Big Red Dog Returns With New Animated Series; 21/03/2018 – Scholastic Expects FY18 Earnings Per Diluted Share From Continuing Operations of $1.35 to $1.45; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 30C; 13/03/2018 – Stephanie Smirnov Joins Scholastic As Executive Vice President & Head Of Global Corporate Communications; 03/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Fridley High School junior earns high honors at Scholastic Arts and Writing Competition; 10/04/2018 – Scholastic Unveils New Covers For J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter Series, In Celebration Of The 20th Anniversary Of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone In The U.S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold SCHL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 27.79 million shares or 1.05% less from 28.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks Incorporated owns 6,366 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 191,773 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 39,189 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Credit Suisse Ag holds 29,085 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Minnesota-based Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0% in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Communication Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). Franklin Resource stated it has 204,618 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Management reported 1,604 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fairpointe Cap Llc has 1.34% invested in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.03% in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). Tci Wealth, a Arizona-based fund reported 59 shares. Zebra Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 17,444 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt holds 173,250 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 27,911 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $380,696 activity. HEDDEN ANDREWS S had sold 2,000 shares worth $81,920.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 85,676 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 25,670 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability holds 244,899 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp accumulated 12,008 shares or 0% of the stock. Shell Asset Commerce holds 0.01% or 42,127 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) or 4,241 shares. Northern accumulated 395,497 shares. 33,700 are held by Ellington Management Ltd Liability Com. Parametric Port Associates Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 174,770 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Weiss Asset LP stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Whittier Tru reported 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Royal Bank Of Canada owns 13,691 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Quantbot LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD).

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 23,620 shares to 76,150 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 1.67 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).