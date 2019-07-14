Water Island Capital Stake in Home Depot (HD) Upped by $369,203 as Share Price Rose; As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Shares Rose, Kylin Management Has Lifted Its Position by $31.21 Million

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $92.82. About 1.25M shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500.

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 1,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 26,790 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14 million, up from 24,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $218.23. About 4.43M shares traded or 9.98% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Money Mngmt holds 0.34% or 3,216 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs accumulated 7,475 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Everence Cap Inc accumulated 25,357 shares. Moreover, Ally Fincl has 0.73% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 20,000 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.36% or 58,355 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 56,707 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 1,060 are held by Verus Financial Ptnrs Incorporated. Consolidated Grp Inc holds 17,417 shares or 1.67% of its portfolio. Horan Mngmt invested 0.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 12,684 are held by Reilly Ltd. Citizens Northern holds 0.64% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,987 shares. Manchester Lc invested 0.35% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Burney reported 0.78% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Amer Int Gp has 489,957 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio.

