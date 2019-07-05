Water Island Capital Position in Trinity Inds (TRN) Has Decreased as Stock Price Declined; Royal Gold (RGLD) Shares Declined While America First Investment Advisors Has Cut Stake by $307,260

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,414 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 163,346 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85 million, down from 166,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $104.59. About 332,224 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 5.14% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 40.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 73,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 107,189 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, down from 180,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.79. About 765,046 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 16.01% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts Tue, 4/10/2018, 6:30 PM; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 17/05/2018 – Golf-Leishman fires career-low 61 to lead at Trinity Forest; 07/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Trinity Mirror PLC (TNI.LN) Now RCH.LN; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 25/05/2018 – GATX, TRINITY RAIL AMEND SUPPLY PACT TO EXTEND TO DEC. 31, 2023; 18/04/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – SRINIVASAN PARTHASARATHY HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 15/05/2018 – B. Riley FBR Acts as Sole Book-Running Manager of $300 Million SPAC Initial Public Offering for Trinity Merger Corp; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Industries 1Q Rev $174.6M; 03/05/2018 – TRINITY MIRROR: 20.67% VOTES AGAINST POLITICAL DONATIONS AT AGM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys, a Louisiana-based fund reported 35,700 shares. Georgia-based Synovus has invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Raymond James Associate has 0% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 146,640 shares. Da Davidson Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 42,933 shares. 29,219 are held by Pnc Fin Ser Grp. 172,773 are owned by Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 349,503 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Franklin Resource reported 16,600 shares. Nwq Inv Mngmt Company holds 0.94% or 1.98 million shares. Shine Inv Advisory Ser invested 0.03% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Ls Invest Advsr Limited Com holds 0.02% or 14,201 shares. D E Shaw stated it has 982,362 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 5,161 shares to 16,968 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 3,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB).

More notable recent Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Trinity Industries Inc.â€™s Stock Is Getting Derailed Today – Motley Fool” on October 25, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trinity Industries to accelerate buybacks – Seeking Alpha” published on November 16, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Trinity Industries To Build Railcar Maintenance Facility In Iowa – Benzinga” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) CEO Timothy Wallace on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Wabtec Shares Fell Nearly 16% in May – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 41.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.48 per share. TRN’s profit will be $36.35M for 17.67 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Corporation accumulated 40,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 19,015 were accumulated by Zacks Invest Mgmt. Etrade Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,872 shares. Art Llc accumulated 15,200 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Vanguard owns 6.98M shares. Riverhead Management has invested 0.04% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Los Angeles Mgmt Equity reported 55,321 shares. Ww Invsts stated it has 7.92M shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Profund Advsrs Limited Co has 16,335 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Campbell And Com Inv Adviser Ltd Llc has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Toth Advisory Corporation has 0.01% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 254 shares. Da Davidson And Company invested 0.01% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Creative Planning reported 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.02% or 101,009 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Want to Invest in Gold? Check Out These 3 Stocks First – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: O, AGNC, RGLD, TOL, ARI – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Royal Gold Keeps Finding Ways to Grow – The Motley Fool” published on April 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “8 Reasons I Just Bought Franco-Nevada Corporation Stock – The Motley Fool” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46M and $326.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 19,125 shares to 248,136 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.