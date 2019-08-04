Water Island Capital Position in Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Lowered by $1.85 Million; As Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (SONA) Stock Rose, Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.28 Million

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 87.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 168,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 24,448 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 193,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $587.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.39. About 1.25M shares traded or 97.74% up from the average. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (SONA) by 19.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 91,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.70% . The hedge fund held 382,325 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60M, down from 473,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $370.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.38. About 56,210 shares traded or 18.48% up from the average. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) has declined 8.08% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SONA News: 16/03/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O SAYS WILLIAM H. LAGOS APPOINTED INTERIM CFO – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – SONA NAMES JEFFREY CULVER PRESIDENT & COO; 16/03/2018 SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA – ON MARCH 12 J. ADAM SOTHEN TENDERED RESIGNATION AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA NAMES JOE PENNINGTON CFO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Southern National Bancorp of Virgin, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SONA); 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.34; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 20/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Jeffrey Culver President And Chief Operating Officer; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA – JOSEPH PENNINGTON APPOINTED CFO OF SOUTHERN NATIONAL, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC – PENNINGTON MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF FINANCIAL REPORTING FOR CO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 223,203 shares. Aperio Llc stated it has 12,686 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 62,271 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 19,947 shares. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 55,889 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc owns 268,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 13,691 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utd Service Automobile Association has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 206,286 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Ameriprise holds 352,064 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Int Grp Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) or 30,000 shares. Prelude Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 12,041 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD).

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 7,408 shares to 17,012 shares, valued at $828,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Co by 1.47 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $33,971 activity.

Analysts await Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SONA’s profit will be $8.44 million for 10.99 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.