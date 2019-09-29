Water Island Capital Position in Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Trimmed as Valuation Rose; Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Decreased Its Newmarket (NEU) Position as Share Price Rose

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Newmarket (NEU) by 55.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 1,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The institutional investor held 875 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $351,000, down from 1,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Newmarket for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $464.58. About 29,792 shares traded. NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) has risen 4.11% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical NEU News: 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 1.9% Position in NewMarket; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q ADJ EPS $5.14; 20/03/2018 NewMarket Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q REV. $589.2M; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q Net $60.6M; 17/05/2018 – Promotion of Gina Harm to President, Afton Chemical; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q EPS $5.14; 11/04/2018 – THOMAS GOTTWALD REPORTS A 5.10 PCT STAKE IN NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N AS OF APRIL 1 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CEO GOTTWALD REPORTS 5.1% STAKE AS OF APRIL 1; 22/04/2018 – DJ NewMarket Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEU)

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 32.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 367,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The hedge fund held 746,617 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.99 million, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.52. About 543,256 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 15/03/2018 – M lll Acquisition Corp. Announces New Meeting Date for the Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Proposed Business Combination with IEA Energy Services LLC; 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE’S WINTROB: TIGHT LIQUIDITY POSITIVE FOR SOME STRATEGIES; 10/04/2018 – WINTROB: OAKTREE FOCUSED ON INDIA, CHINA NPLS; 27/05/2018 – Oaktree founder warns private equity standards slipping; 23/04/2018 – DISTRESSED DAYBOOK: A Week for Oaktree, FTI, Madoff and Fyre; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DAYTON SUPERIOR ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 10/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE OAKTREE’S PFD ISSUANCE ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 27/04/2018 – Oaktree Sends Further Letter to Ranger Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY INVESTMENTS LLC – CO, FUNDS MANAGED BY AFFILIATES OF WALTON STREET, FUNDS MANAGED BY OAKTREE ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold NEU shares while 77 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 6.08 million shares or 0.57% more from 6.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lowe Brockenbrough owns 15,172 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 16,600 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc reported 97,986 shares. Invesco reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc stated it has 972 shares. London Com Of Virginia stated it has 637,222 shares or 2.2% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 0.02% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Hightower Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) for 882 shares. Bb&T Corp reported 0% stake. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Captrust Fin Advsrs stated it has 0.01% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 1,154 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 3,600 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com owns 5,379 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 7,000 shares.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96 billion and $10.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox (NYSE:LII) by 1,225 shares to 2,724 shares, valued at $749,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr Us Smallcp (EES) by 102,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,287 shares, and has risen its stake in New York Mtg (NASDAQ:NYMT).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $665,602 activity.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $108.55M for 18.94 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 254,659 shares to 3.88 million shares, valued at $23.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Herc Hldgs Inc (Prn) by 702,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 750,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 46.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock reported 0% stake. Moors & Cabot Inc has 4,200 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.05% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Invest Management Of Virginia Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 4,500 shares. Lpl Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Cambridge Advsrs Inc accumulated 21,931 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sol Cap Mgmt invested in 53,900 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Coe Ltd Liability invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Jane Street Grp Ltd Llc invested 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 1.12 million shares. 35,000 are owned by Polar Asset Management Prtn. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 105,800 shares. South Dakota Inv Council stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Walleye Trading Limited Liability, a Minnesota-based fund reported 207,607 shares. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan has 61,100 shares.