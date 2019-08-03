Water Island Capital Position in Baytex Energy (BTE) Trimmed by $331,967 as Share Value Declined; Tower Research Capital Trc Has Decreased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake as Stock Price Declined

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 61.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 8,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,491 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78 million, down from 14,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64M shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE REDUCED ATVI, NOW, BLK, AMZN, STZ IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Exceeds 100 Million Prime Subscribers; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video); 26/04/2018 – Amazon Checking-Account Threat Puts Regional Banks on Defensive; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may make an offer to buy Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart. via @cnbctech; 22/03/2018 – Manila Bulletin: Spurred by Amazon, Airbus mulls building new A330neo cargo model.(Shipping); 03/04/2018 – Amazon builds tech’s largest in-house lobbying team; 09/04/2018 – Goldman highlights several names like Netflix, Amazon and BlackRock as potential outperformers; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 13/03/2018 – Amazon launches first debit card in Mexico e-commerce push

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) by 70.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 331,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.00% . The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232,000, down from 469,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Baytex Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $801.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.43. About 1.37 million shares traded. Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) has declined 52.94% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BTE News: 03/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY 1Q FFO/SHR C$0.36, EST. C$0.35; 13/04/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$4.50 FROM C$4; 12/04/2018 – Baytex Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By AltaCorp Today; 03/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHR $0.27; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.44; 04/04/2018 – Baytex Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Baytex Reports 2017 Results With 26% Increase in Adjusted Funds Flow, 6% Increase in Reserves and Strong Eagle Ford Performance; 09/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : GMP RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 06/03/2018 – Baytex Energy 4Q Net C$76M; 26/04/2018 – Baytex to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 7,408 shares to 17,012 shares, valued at $828,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 1.67M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nushares Etf Tr by 23,784 shares to 39,409 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,369 shares, and has risen its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR).