Water Island Capital Lowered Trinity Inds (TRN) Stake by $1.55 Million as Valuation Declined; Cardinal Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Vf (VFC) by $597,614

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 40.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 73,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The hedge fund held 107,189 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, down from 180,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.4. About 974,573 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 11/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror deal faces competition probe; 21/05/2018 – TRINITY FINANCING PLC: Doc re. Financial statements and Annual reports; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 17/05/2018 – Golf-Leishman fires career-low 61 to lead at Trinity Forest; 19/03/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS BOOSTED STAKE TO 13.8%; 11/04/2018 – CMA HAS LAUNCHED AN INITIAL INVESTIGATION INTO COMPLETED TRINITY MIRROR/EXPRESS MERGER; 07/05/2018 – Trinity Industries at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Merger Corp. Announces Pricing of $300M Initial Public Offering; 26/03/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK -FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$ 608.3 MLN VS HK$ 441.5 MLN; 25/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 26C, EST. 26C

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Vf Corporation (VFC) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 6,949 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 208,965 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.16 million, down from 215,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vf Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $82.47. About 1.08 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Icebreaker(R); 28/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Steve Murray as Vice Pres, Strategic Projects; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Rev $13.45B-$13.55B; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp: Nautica Deal Terms Undisclosed; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vf Holding Corp.’s (“Vertafore”) B3 Cfr On Dividend Recap, Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica(R) Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of Icebreaker®; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $13.45 BLN TO $13.55 BLN; 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 05/04/2018 – Nine West nears bankruptcy with plan to sell footwear brand

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $512.34M for 15.98 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.90 million activity. Holtz Curtis A. sold 24,926 shares worth $2.14M.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $999.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10,656 shares to 344,811 shares, valued at $16.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 2,272 shares to 5,219 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $12.69 million activity.

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TRN’s profit will be $44.76M for 13.86 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.69% EPS growth.