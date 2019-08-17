Water Island Capital Lowered Its Trinity Inds (TRN) Stake by $1.55 Million; Stock Price Declined; Umb Bank N A Has Cut Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding by $971,360 as Valuation Rose

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 40.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 73,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The hedge fund held 107,189 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, down from 180,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $16.96. About 945,498 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 12/04/2018 – Trinity Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/05/2018 – AndMark and Trinity Make the Move into Another New State; 01/05/2018 – Trinity Mirror’s Express deal faces public interest probe; 07/05/2018 – Trinity Industries at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – BLANK CHECK COMPANY, TRINITY MERGER CORP FILES FOR IPO OF UP TO $300.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinity Bank National Association, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYBT); 25/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $831.3M, EST. $892.2M; 15/05/2018 – TRINITY MERGER REPORTS PRICING OF $300M IPO; 29/05/2018 – LNG TANKER TRINITY ARROW DUE IN ZEEBRUGGE JUNE 5; 23/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC – TO REDEEM ALL OF OUTSTANDING 3

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 39.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A analyzed 14,944 shares as the company's stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 23,072 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 38,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $79.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 5.64M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $1.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 3,207 shares to 22,131 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 64,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,697 shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TRN’s profit will be $44.76 million for 12.11 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.69% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $12.69 million activity.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,279 shares to 100,022 shares, valued at $24.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 86,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,741 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).