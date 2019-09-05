Water Island Capital Lowered Its Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Position by $1.85 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Trillium Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding by $793,422

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 4,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 177,539 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72M, down from 181,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $945.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $209.19. About 19.22 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Mac Rev $5.85B; 16/05/2018 – Separately, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has also floated areas near Washington D.C., like Crystal City and Tysons, as locales for Apple; 07/05/2018 – Apple Needs an 8.6% Rally to Reach $1 Trillion Milestone; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO TIM COOK TAKES STAGE AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION, IPAD; 13/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a/ IXO | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018; 17/04/2018 – Apple To Launch News Subscription Service: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES ‘SCHOOLWORK’ IPAD APP FOR SCHOOLS; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s deal for Shazam draws ‘in-depth investigation’ from Europe; 23/03/2018 – Apple to Release New Low-Cost IPad and Education Software (Video); 24/04/2018 – Ireland expects hearings on Apple EU tax appeal in autumn

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 87.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 168,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 24,448 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 193,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $477.76M market cap company. The stock increased 5.98% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 304,432 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 393,654 shares to 465,501 shares, valued at $96.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 43,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL).

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “LSC Communications’ stock plunges to pace NYSE losers after Quad/Graphics buyout deal terminated – MarketWatch” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Quad/Graphics declares $0.30 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “Quad Sells Its Heavy-Duty Industrial Wood Crating Business Transpak to FCA Packaging – Financial Post” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 25,670 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Limited Company owns 119,315 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ellington Group Ltd Com holds 33,700 shares. Moreover, Geode Capital Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 582,524 shares. Pnc Services Gp has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Federated Invsts Pa reported 139,220 shares. Moreover, Matarin Cap Mgmt Llc has 0.35% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Northern Corporation owns 395,497 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Inc Plc reported 7,992 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 13,691 shares stake. James Invest Research invested 0.04% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Oarsman invested in 1.04% or 184,629 shares. 736,738 were reported by S&T Bancorporation Pa. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) or 34,775 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 1,650 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp Inc has 2.52% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 338.51 million shares. Parsons Mngmt Ri accumulated 6.8% or 327,103 shares. California-based Wetherby Asset Management has invested 3.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Avenir accumulated 1.82% or 90,170 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv reported 16,555 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 6.96M shares or 3.35% of their US portfolio. Bokf Na reported 415,554 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Daiwa Sb Ltd has invested 0.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Swift Run Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Meridian Management Communications reported 13,640 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Nordea Mngmt holds 2.31% or 5.84M shares. Meritage Port owns 185,739 shares for 3.58% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company accumulated 66,483 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Co (Trc) stated it has 75,150 shares. Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 1.95% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 18.48 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.