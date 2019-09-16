Water Island Capital Lowered Its Holding in Rent A Ctr New (RCII) by $12.70 Million; As Unitedhealth Groupinc (UNH) Shares Rose, Essex Financial Services Has Lifted Stake by $428,220

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Groupinc (UNH) by 21.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 1,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 9,805 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.39M, up from 8,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Groupinc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $234.9. About 1.72 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 96.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 488,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 19,675 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $524,000, down from 508,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $25.74. About 225,554 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 05/04/2018 – Cerberus Enters Fray for Rent-A-Center; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY ABOUT 250; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES CAROL TO BOARD; 25/05/2018 – CORRECT: RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES MCFATE TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 Rent-A-Center Provides Business Updates; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ENGAGED GROUP ELECTED TO WAIVE RIGHT TO PUT FORTH MCFATE AS POTENTIAL DIRECTOR NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SEES CHARGES ABOUT $3M IN 1Q; 12/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER CLIMBS 8.8% ON ELEVATED VOLUME; 25/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Bids Due This Week

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 45 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 52.05 million shares or 7.60% more from 48.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Blackrock invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd invested in 35,020 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Water Island Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Natixis stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Paloma Prtnrs holds 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) or 11,524 shares. 36,086 are held by Interest Grp. Eam Invsts Limited Liability Corp has 0.7% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 106,882 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Royal Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 5,838 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest has 0.01% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Comml Bank Of America De has 266,535 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) or 792,985 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt reported 32,548 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.08% or 32,100 shares.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 1.44 million shares to 4.82M shares, valued at $130.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avaya Hldgs Corp by 298,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Fox Corp.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RCII’s profit will be $27.14 million for 12.87 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $338.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 515 shares to 3,769 shares, valued at $7.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Russellmid (IWR) by 8,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,831 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million.