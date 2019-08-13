Water Island Capital Lowered Its Baytex Energy (BTE) Stake as Share Value Declined; Wallace Capital Management Holds Stake in General Mls (GIS)

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc bought 20,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The hedge fund held 254,419 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.17M, up from 234,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $54.38. About 2.37M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500.

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) by 70.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 331,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.00% . The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232,000, down from 469,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Baytex Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $780.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.48% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.4. About 1.65 million shares traded. Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) has declined 52.94% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BTE News: 09/03/2018 – Baytex Energy Files 2017 Year-End Disclosure Documents; 06/03/2018 – Baytex Energy 4Q Net C$76M; 12/04/2018 – Baytex Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By AltaCorp Today; 06/03/2018 – Baytex Energy 4Q EPS C$0.32; 03/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHR $0.27; 09/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : GMP RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY 1Q FFO/SHR C$0.36, EST. C$0.35; 03/05/2018 – Baytex Reports Election of Directors; 13/04/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$4.50 FROM C$4; 18/04/2018 – Baytex Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24M and $723.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cable One Inc by 2,033 shares to 65,166 shares, valued at $63.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conduent Inc by 38,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $1.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 414,277 shares to 605,253 shares, valued at $110.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Co by 1.47M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Infrareit Inc.

