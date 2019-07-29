Water Island Capital Lowered By $1.55 Million Its Trinity Inds (TRN) Holding; Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) Sentiment Is 0.82

Water Island Capital Llc decreased Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) stake by 40.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Water Island Capital Llc sold 73,578 shares as Trinity Inds Inc (TRN)’s stock declined 15.78%. The Water Island Capital Llc holds 107,189 shares with $2.33M value, down from 180,767 last quarter. Trinity Inds Inc now has $2.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $18.82. About 934,248 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 16.01% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 23/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC – TO REDEEM ALL OF OUTSTANDING 3; 15/05/2018 – B. Riley FBR Acts as Sole Book-Running Manager of $300 Million SPAC Initial Public Offering for Trinity Merger Corp; 15/05/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC – WILL MAINTAIN OWNERSHIP AND STATUS QUO OF HIGHWAY PRODUCTS BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – TRINITY MERGER REPORTS PRICING OF $300M IPO; 11/05/2018 – TRINITY LEAGUE INDIA LTD TRII.BO SAYS ASHISH HARBOLA RESIGNED AS CFO; 24/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror Acquisition of Rival Newspapers to Face Further Scrutiny; 11/04/2018 – CMA Launches Investigation Into the Completed Trinity Mirror/Express Merger; 23/04/2018 – BRITISH MEDIA MINISTER SAYS MINDED TO ISSUE A PUBLIC INTERVENTION NOTICE ON TRINITY MIRROR’S TNI.L ACQUISITION OF NORTHERN & SHELL ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – AndMark and Trinity Make the Move into Another New State; 02/04/2018 – MNA: National Labor Relations Board Issues Complaint against West Springfield-Based Trinity Health at Home for Refusing to Negotiate with Nurses

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.85, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 9 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 11 trimmed and sold stakes in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trust. The hedge funds in our database reported: 1.62 million shares, down from 2.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 8 Increased: 7 New Position: 2.

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TRN’s profit will be $45.43M for 13.44 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.69% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Trinity Industries had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Cowen & Co. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research. Mizuho maintained Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Sector Weight” rating on Monday, March 11 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Water Island Capital Llc increased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) stake by 43,482 shares to 102,065 valued at $7.66 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) stake by 815,720 shares and now owns 1.59M shares. Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp has 44,991 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hudock Cap Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 185 shares. Harris Assocs LP reported 879,893 shares stake. Morgan Stanley invested in 169,905 shares or 0% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Ltd, New York-based fund reported 686,000 shares. Lpl Llc accumulated 33,232 shares. Tcw Gp Inc, California-based fund reported 47,685 shares. Smithfield holds 95 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 468 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 349,503 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 21,655 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Aqr Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 13,092 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Cwm Lc holds 200 shares.

More notable recent Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Trinity Industries’s (NYSE:TRN) Painful 56% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Trinity Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:TRN) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Second Quarter Headwinds Temper Expectations For Rail – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund, BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc., BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. and BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Appoint Andrew J. Donohue as Board Member – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “BNY Mellon’s Total Shareholder Payout In 2019 Will Be Identical To The Record Payout For 2018 – Forbes” published on July 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Fund Statistics Now Available for BNY Mellon Closed-end Funds – Business Wire” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DMB) Announces Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BNY Mellon Declares Dividends – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Dakota Wealth Management holds 0.28% of its portfolio in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust for 23,917 shares. Mariner Investment Group Llc owns 15,000 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Focused Wealth Management Inc has 0.25% invested in the company for 63,750 shares. The New York-based Karpus Management Inc. has invested 0.22% in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 213,546 shares.

The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.83. About 3,452 shares traded. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) has risen 5.12% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.69% the S&P500.