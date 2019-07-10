Water Island Capital Lowered Baytex Energy (BTE) Position as Valuation Rose; Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Position Boosted by Profund Advisors Llc

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) by 70.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 331,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232,000, down from 469,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Baytex Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $808.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $1.445. About 869,518 shares traded. Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) has declined 56.77% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.20% the S&P500. Some Historical BTE News: 03/05/2018 – Baytex Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.27; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX 4Q ADJ FFO/SHR C$0.44; 27/04/2018 – Baytex Conference Call and Webcast on First Quarter 2018 Results to Be Held on May 4, 2018; 03/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY – 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE RANGE UNCHANGED WITH BUDGETED EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $325 TO $375 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Baytex Energy 1Q Loss C$62.7M; 05/04/2018 – Baytex Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By AltaCorp for Apr. 12-13; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con; 06/03/2018 – Baytex Energy 4Q Net C$76M; 13/04/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$4.50 FROM C$4; 26/04/2018 – Baytex to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 49.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 1,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,501 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, up from 3,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $212.54. About 119,431 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 18/04/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $1.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 414,277 shares to 605,253 shares, valued at $110.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 2,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,219 shares, and has risen its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG).

