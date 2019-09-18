Water Island Capital Lifted Its Suntrust Bks (STI) Holding; Cohen & Steers Trimmed Deere & Company (DE) Position By $1.01 Million

Water Island Capital Llc increased Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) stake by 1.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Water Island Capital Llc acquired 11,350 shares as Suntrust Bks Inc (STI)’s stock rose 2.76%. The Water Island Capital Llc holds 1.03M shares with $64.47 million value, up from 1.01 million last quarter. Suntrust Bks Inc now has $30.16B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $67.93. About 331,550 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 03/05/2018 – NXPI Defended at SunTrust, United First After Reaching 2016 Low; 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY PLC SLEN.L – PROVIDED WITH A COPY OF CORRESPONDENCE BETWEEN SUNTRUST OIL AND NIGERIAN DEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RE; 19/03/2018 – Blue Apron Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 26; 28/05/2018 – Hyatt Conference Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 21/03/2018 – Triumph Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 12/03/2018 – SunTrust: Americans Plan to Boost Savings with Tax Refunds; 03/04/2018 – Mack-Cali at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 19/04/2018 – WideOpenWest at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27-28; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased Deere & Company (DE) stake by 12.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 6,123 shares as Deere & Company (DE)’s stock rose 0.67%. The Cohen & Steers Inc holds 41,207 shares with $6.83 million value, down from 47,330 last quarter. Deere & Company now has $52.00B valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $165.14. About 388,224 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 20/03/2018 – DEERE: RETALIATION AGAINST U.S. MORE A CONCERN THAN COST GAINS; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT FLAT; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Net $1.2B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS FARM MACHINERY SALES IN NORTH, SOUTH AMERICA ARE MAKING “SOLID GAINS” AND CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT SALES ARE CONTINUING TO MOVE SHARPLY HIGHER; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV MAY 30, 2018; 25/04/2018 – John Deere invests in new test lab at Iowa State University; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EPS $3.67; 20/03/2018 – Deere Is Concerned About Retaliation Against U.S. Agriculture; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AGCO’S BAA3 DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & COMPANY RAISES DIVIDEND

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.12 million for 19.11 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock (NYSE:DE), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock has $19700 highest and $13200 lowest target. $169.79’s average target is 2.82% above currents $165.14 stock price. Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock had 25 analyst reports since May 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 23. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Monday, July 1. On Monday, August 19 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Monday, August 19 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, May 20. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, September 12. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, May 14 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Jefferies. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 19 by UBS.

Cohen & Steers Inc increased Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) stake by 2.40M shares to 14.06M valued at $811.76M in 2019Q2. It also upped Vereit Inc stake by 9.45M shares and now owns 117.36M shares. Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) was raised too.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Deere (NYSE:DE) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Caterpillar and Deere Stocks Downgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Putting Deere In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More Sobering News From Deere – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deere sells 30-year bonds at record low yields – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw & Communications accumulated 0% or 3,780 shares. Burns J W Co Ny has 1,375 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2,163 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Lc owns 5,206 shares. Putnam Fl Investment reported 4,616 shares stake. Charter Company holds 6,138 shares. Rothschild Investment Il invested 0.3% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Granite Investment Prtnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 3,712 shares. Fiera holds 2,670 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0.29% or 5,423 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Metropolitan Life Insur Company reported 63,783 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mngmt Lc holds 2,350 shares. Grisanti Capital Mgmt Ltd invested 0.05% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Water Island Capital Llc decreased Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) stake by 4,875 shares to 48,150 valued at $3.55M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) stake by 4,920 shares and now owns 12,048 shares. Tribune Media Co was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btim holds 170,553 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Rampart Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Com stated it has 5,708 shares. Salem Counselors Inc has 8,668 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 20,000 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America, New York-based fund reported 1,279 shares. Advisory Services Network Limited Liability has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited holds 0.02% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) or 7,772 shares. Clean Yield reported 1,333 shares stake. Dupont invested in 0.09% or 61,004 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Llc accumulated 15,350 shares. Pinnacle has invested 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 46,878 shares. Fincl Bank holds 19,177 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Continental Advsr Limited holds 1.3% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 36,510 shares. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh holds 0% or 6,539 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Local bank branches continue to disappear. Here are the banks with the biggest cuts. – Washington Business Journal” on September 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “BB&T and SunTrust will become Truist. That means a leadership change in Greater Washington. – Washington Business Journal” published on September 04, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “These banks hold most market share in Mecklenburg County – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “JPMorgan rising, Bank of America still on top: These are the banks that capture local market share – Washington Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Csrwire.com‘s news article titled: “SunTrust Foundations Award $3 Million to Atlanta Police Foundation – CSRwire.com” with publication date: September 17, 2019.