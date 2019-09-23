Water Island Capital Lifted Its Stake in Celgene (CELG) by $106.52 Million as Market Value Declined; Equinix (EQIX) Shareholder State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Lowered Its Holding

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 1323.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 1.16 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 1.25M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $115.12 million, up from 87,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $99.37. About 5.39 million shares traded or 42.27% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Them of the May 29, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 04/05/2018 – $CELG Slide on Ozanimod and CC-112273 metabolite; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE ENTER INTO PACT TO CO-DEVELOP & CO-PROMO; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Corp Enter Into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy Bb2121 in U.S; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 22/04/2018 – DJ Denali Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNLI)

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 5,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 115,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.30 million, down from 120,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $566.45. About 1.10 million shares traded or 185.00% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 537,039 shares to 16,600 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 4,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,150 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Celgene Corporation (CELG) – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Celgene Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Celgene’s CC-486 successful in late-stage AML study – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/26/2019: MDCO, BPTH, CELG, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldgs Company accumulated 800 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0.01% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 10,058 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Lc has 3,042 shares. Everett Harris & Com Ca holds 0.02% or 9,620 shares. Mcrae Capital Mngmt invested 4.05% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Ftb Advsrs holds 0.01% or 1,531 shares. Tarbox Family Office, California-based fund reported 1,385 shares. 92,519 are owned by Moab Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Company. Suntrust Banks accumulated 719,403 shares. Private Harbour Counsel Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.18% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 22,857 shares. North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Westpac Bk invested in 0% or 75,799 shares. Haverford Tru Com reported 5,432 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Limited Company stated it has 5,209 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 65,115 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Investments invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 137,985 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 3,915 were reported by Kentucky Retirement. D E Shaw & Inc has 22,142 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Lc reported 96,595 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.03% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Bank accumulated 986 shares. Fagan Inc reported 1.39% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Piedmont Advsr stated it has 7,391 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 18,176 shares. 8,465 are held by Allstate. Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 39,205 shares. Blair William Communication Il has invested 0.05% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 89,506 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Urgent Dividend Buy! 5 REITs Ready for 114% Returns – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Reven Housing REIT leads financial gainers, Hexindai and Mmtec among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Near-Term Outlook for Equity REIT Stocks Appears Bleak – Nasdaq” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Structural Value Erosion At Medalist REIT – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 08, 2019.