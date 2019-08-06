Water Island Capital Lifted Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Position by $39.15 Million as Stock Were Volatile; As Arrow Electrs (ARW) Stock Declined, Brant Point Investment Management Has Lowered Stake by $1.54 Million

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 21.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 70,940 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, down from 90,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $67.54. About 314,948 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and; 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05; 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility; 20/04/2018 – DJ Arrow Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARW)

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 105.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 815,720 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.59M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.02 million, up from 776,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 10/04/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TIAs; 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Integrated Device Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDTI); 09/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at Conference May 30; 09/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Video Transcoding Innovations at NAB 2018; 01/05/2018 – Integrated Device Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 16/04/2018 – Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Smartphones are Powered by IDT® Wireless Charging Chipsets

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 37,100 shares to 202,975 shares, valued at $4.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Small-Cap, Up-And-Coming Stocks to Keep on Your Radar – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Arrow Electronics Preliminary Results, PC Business Wind-Down (NYSE: ARW) – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) were released by: Csrwire.com and their article: “Massachusetts Middle Schooler Wins 2019 Arrow Innovation in Electronics Award – CSRwire.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 07/15: (JBHT) (UBNK) (VKTX) Higher; (RGEN) (ARW) (EPRT) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Longview Partners (Guernsey) Limited owns 2.88 million shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama owns 110,541 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 50,651 shares. Parametric Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Aviva Public Ltd Com stated it has 31,835 shares. Connecticut-based Tudor Corporation Et Al has invested 0.07% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Renaissance Tech Lc has invested 0% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Manufacturers Life The invested in 138,403 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.01% or 10,500 shares. Smith Graham And Investment Lp stated it has 63,682 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 25,082 shares. Profund Advsr owns 7,567 shares. 14,990 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0% or 44,482 shares.