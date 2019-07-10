Water Island Capital Increases Holding in Belmond LTD (BEL); Pepsico (PEP) Stock Rose While Noesis Capital Mangement Decreased Holding by $293.51 Million

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 2,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,638 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11B, down from 93,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.74. About 6.90M shares traded or 62.14% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Belmond Ltd (BEL) by 88.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 845,771 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.80M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.93 million, up from 956,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Belmond Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $24.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BEL News: 08/05/2018 – BELMOND LTD – FULL YEAR 2018 SAME STORE WORLDWIDE OWNED HOTEL REVPAR GROWTH GUIDANCE ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS OF 2% – 6%; 08/05/2018 – Belmond 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 09/04/2018 – Belmond Senior VP of Organizational Transformation Philippe Cassis Resigns Effective June 30; 08/05/2018 – Belmond 1Q Rev $89.7M; 07/03/2018 Belmond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $276.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 625 shares to 9,285 shares, valued at $687.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase Alerian Etn (AMJ).

