Water Island Capital Increased U S G (USG) Position By $23.86 Million; Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund III (HYT) Has 1.05 Sentiment

Water Island Capital Llc increased U S G Corp (USG) stake by 101.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Water Island Capital Llc acquired 554,875 shares as U S G Corp (USG)’s stock 0.00%. The Water Island Capital Llc holds 1.10M shares with $47.79M value, up from 548,917 last quarter. U S G Corp now has $ valuation. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 17/04/2018 – KNAUF FILES PROXY, URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST USG NOMINEES; 26/03/2018 – USG said on Monday the offer is “wholly inadequate.”; 26/03/2018 – Buffett-backed building products maker USG rejects buyout offer from Germany’s Knauf; 26/04/2018 – USG REITERATES KNAUF’S BID DOESN’T REFLECT INTRINSIC VALUE; 08/03/2018 – USG TO INTRODUCE 2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS IN PRESENTATION; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Presented USG Board With Offer to Acquire Co. in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $42/Share; 13/04/2018 – USG COMMENTS FOLLOW REJECTION OF KNAUF ACQUISITION OFFER; 26/03/2018 – USG CEO: Expects Its Strategy to Drive Further Growt; 02/04/2018 – COMSTOCK RESOURCES INC – UNIT WOULD SELL TO USG CERTAIN OIL AND GAS LEASES AND ASSOCIATED ASSETS FOR A TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE OF $125 MLN; 07/05/2018 – KNAUF – ON MAY 4, GEBR. KNAUF KG, USG ENTERED CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT PURSUANT TO WHICH USG AGREED TO GIVE CERTAIN NON-PUBLIC INFORMATION TO KNAUF

Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund III Inc (HYT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.08, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 44 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 42 sold and decreased equity positions in Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund III Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 30.88 million shares, down from 34.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund III Inc in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 29 Increased: 31 New Position: 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American has invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 0.02% or 2.74 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management Limited has 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 121,118 shares. New York-based S Muoio Ltd Llc has invested 1.94% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Alphaone Invest Lc reported 0.03% stake. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 247,700 shares. Northern Tru, Illinois-based fund reported 428,817 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 253,300 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0.02% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 0.02% or 1.63 million shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated invested in 109,551 shares or 0% of the stock. Stevens Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 199,845 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG).

Oak Hill Advisors Lp holds 42.56% of its portfolio in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. for 2.65 million shares. Beach Point Capital Management Lp owns 2.15 million shares or 5.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. has 1.9% invested in the company for 1.16 million shares. The Iowa-based Aegon Usa Investment Management Llc has invested 1.15% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.27 million shares.