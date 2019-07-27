Water Island Capital Increased Its Air Prods & Chems (APD) Holding; First Mid Illinois Bancshares (FMBH)’s Sentiment Is 1.12

Water Island Capital Llc increased Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) stake by 43.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Water Island Capital Llc acquired 5,161 shares as Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD)’s stock rose 19.22%. The Water Island Capital Llc holds 16,968 shares with $3.24M value, up from 11,807 last quarter. Air Prods & Chems Inc now has $50.75B valuation. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $230.55. About 2.15 million shares traded or 84.00% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network

First Mid Illinois Bancshares Inc (FMBH) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.12, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 29 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 26 cut down and sold holdings in First Mid Illinois Bancshares Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 4.59 million shares, up from 4.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding First Mid Illinois Bancshares Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 18 Increased: 22 New Position: 7.

The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $33.69. About 16,823 shares traded. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) has declined 8.00% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBH News: 02/05/2018 – News On First BancTrust Corp. (FIRT) Now Under FMBH; 15/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides community banking services and products to commercial, retail, and agricultural clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $561.85 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as demand, money market, and time deposits, as well as savings and NOW accounts. It has a 12.87 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, including infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Castine Capital Management Llc holds 1.32% of its portfolio in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. for 127,965 shares. Maltese Capital Management Llc owns 400,700 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thb Asset Management has 0.57% invested in the company for 118,063 shares. The New York-based Jacobs Asset Management Llc has invested 0.56% in the stock. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 67,380 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moreover, Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has 0% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 32 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Colorado-based fund reported 1,503 shares. Capital Guardian Tru Co stated it has 2,661 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Argent reported 0.04% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Farmers accumulated 15,180 shares or 0.82% of the stock. 2,464 were reported by Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora owns 0.01% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 207 shares. Citigroup accumulated 0.05% or 254,393 shares. Chase Investment Counsel invested 0.18% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Stoneridge Invest Prtn reported 2,319 shares. Alpha Windward Lc has invested 0.21% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies has 0% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 605 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 0% or 35,892 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 9,602 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Air Products \u0026 Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, April 12. The stock of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

