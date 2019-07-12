Water Island Capital Increased Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Position; American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL) Sentiment Is 1.02

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.40, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 101 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 99 trimmed and sold equity positions in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 81.78 million shares, down from 82.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding American Equity Investment Life Holding Co in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 76 Increased: 73 New Position: 28.

Water Island Capital Llc increased Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) stake by 105.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Water Island Capital Llc acquired 815,720 shares as Integrated Device Technology (IDTI)’s stock 0.00%. The Water Island Capital Llc holds 1.59 million shares with $78.02 million value, up from 776,802 last quarter. Integrated Device Technology now has $ valuation. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for Ml MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 06/03/2018 IDT To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/03/2018 – IDT to Showcase its Latest Optical Communication Solutions at OFC 2018; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 13/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Latest Technology Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2018; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q EPS 15c; 01/05/2018 – Integrated Device Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 10/04/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on IDT

The stock increased 0.51% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.43. About 54,042 shares traded. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) has risen 2.85% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.58% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Net $141M; 23/05/2018 – American Equity Addresses Market Rumors; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO EXPLORES SALE; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING – NOTES RECENT MARKET RUMORS, CONFIRMS IT IS IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY CONFIRMS IN PRELIM TALKS ON POSSIBLE DEAL; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY – DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE FURTHER PRESS RELEASES REGARDING POTENTIAL DEAL UNLESS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT IS REACHED; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q OPER EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Equity Investment Life Hol, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEL); 09/03/2018 American Equity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “American Equity Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast – Business Wire” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company and Its Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Equity -4.6% after ending talks – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “According To Sources Rocky (Caldera) Vs. Apollo: The Behind The Scenes Drama Over The Control Of AEL (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells fixed index and fixed rate annuity products in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.49 billion. It issues fixed index annuities and fixed rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It has a 8.77 P/E ratio. The firm also offers life insurance products comprising traditional ordinary and term, universal life, and other interest-sensitive life insurance products.

Analysts await American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.96 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.95 per share. AEL’s profit will be $87.11M for 7.14 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by American Equity Investment Life Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.03% negative EPS growth.

Snow Capital Management Lp holds 2.57% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company for 1.51 million shares. New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny owns 254,727 shares or 2.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Returns Management Llc has 1.94% invested in the company for 134,019 shares. The Texas-based Hillcrest Asset Management Llc has invested 1.8% in the stock. Profit Investment Management Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 69,562 shares.

More notable recent Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 25, 2019 : SQQQ, QQQ, UBS, AMD, NOK, PTI, IDTI, TVIX, STM, ACB, PG, AEG – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWM, FIVE, ETSY, IDTI – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 27, 2019.