Water Island Capital Increased By $75.40 Million Its Red Hat (RHT) Holding; Shorts at Limestone Bancorp (LMST) Raised By 262.5%

Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) had an increase of 262.5% in short interest. LMST’s SI was 5,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 262.5% from 1,600 shares previously. With 3,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST)’s short sellers to cover LMST’s short positions. The SI to Limestone Bancorp Inc’s float is 0.15%. The stock increased 3.83% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 818 shares traded. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) has 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Water Island Capital Llc increased Red Hat Inc (RHT) stake by 216.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Water Island Capital Llc acquired 414,277 shares as Red Hat Inc (RHT)'s stock 0.00%. The Water Island Capital Llc holds 605,253 shares with $110.58M value, up from 190,976 last quarter. Red Hat Inc now has $33.43B valuation. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Limestone Bank, Inc. that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services and products. The company has market cap of $109.97 million. The firm offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates. It has a 9.8 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial loans for equipment purchases, working capital, and other financing needs of business enterprises; and commercial real estate loans that include loans on properties occupied by borrowers and tenants, as well as construction and development loans secured by land under development, or homes and commercial buildings under construction.

More notable recent Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) news were published by:

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: