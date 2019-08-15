Water Island Capital Holds Stake in Lear (LEA); As Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Stock Value Declined, Ecofin LTD Lifted Its Position by $754,240

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 9,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The hedge fund held 33,724 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 24,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $87.99. About 1.56M shares traded or 15.57% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 77.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 2,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 5,219 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $708,000, up from 2,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.61% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $108.56. About 540,672 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA); 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 73,578 shares to 107,189 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xerox Corp by 121,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,221 shares, and cut its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.