Water Island Capital Holds Holding in Red Hat (RHT); Ghp Investment Advisors Position in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Has Decreased by $4.06 Million

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.54. About 68,805 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Letter to Stockholders; 25/04/2018 – California Water Move Could Set Up Rare Four-Way Bidding War; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW HAS REFUSED TO ENGAGE; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 5C; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP SAYS DETERMINED CAL WATER’S NON-BINDING INDICATION OF INTEREST NEITHER CONSTITUTED NOR WAS REASONABLY LIKELY TO LEAD TO A SUPERIOR PROPOSAL; 12/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within GDS HOLDINGS, California Water Service Group Holding, Gladstone Commercial, Ocean Rig U; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Compamny – 04/27/2018 04:06 PM; 01/05/2018 – California Water Service Reaffirms Support of Disabled-Veteran Businesses Upon Start of National Military Appreciation Month; 11/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE REITERATES CALL FOR SJW TO ENGAGE; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding lndication of Interest from California Water Service Group

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 216.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 414,277 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 605,253 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.58 million, up from 190,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – RED HAT APPOINTS ALFRED W. ZOLLAR TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 02/05/2018 – Trilio Announces Version 3 of Its Revolutionary TrilioVault Data Protection Software, Expands to Support Red Hat Virtualization; 20/03/2018 – Trilio Joins Red Hat Connect for Technology Partner Program, Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR: Upgrade Reflects Red Hat’s Continued Strong Operating Performance Due to Shr Gains in the Server Operating System Market; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl invested in 78,553 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natixis has 22,639 shares. Meeder Asset has invested 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 8,045 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested 0.01% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Td Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 34,312 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 15,552 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 0% or 1,577 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 36,777 shares. Cutter Brokerage reported 4,284 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 65,685 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association reported 7,033 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2,770 are owned by Fmr Ltd. Mason Street Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 15,437 shares in its portfolio.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66M and $776.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 7,040 shares to 74,568 shares, valued at $5.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8 were reported by Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc. 710 are owned by Glenmede Trust Company Na. Swiss National Bank holds 0.12% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 590,115 shares. First Manhattan Company owns 1,759 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Corporation reported 0.07% stake. Massachusetts Svcs Com Ma stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Fairfax Fincl Can has 10,200 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 44,228 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Champlain Invest Prns Limited Liability Corp stated it has 403,955 shares. 12,160 were reported by Thrivent For Lutherans. 187 were reported by Whittier Tru Of Nevada. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 34,388 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Quantbot Techs LP holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 16,597 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.03% or 173,984 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 87,147 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xerox Corp by 121,692 shares to 226,221 shares, valued at $7.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) by 331,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,500 shares, and cut its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII).