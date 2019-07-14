Water Island Capital Holding in Baytex Energy (BTE) Lowered as Stock Rose; Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Increased Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Position by $1.42 Million; Market Value Rose

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 783.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 19,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,992 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 2,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $175.45. About 790,050 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Rev $2.8B; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BACKLOG AT END OF QUARTER WAS $9.17 BLN FOR COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT; 20/03/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP – CO, MOUNT SINAI HEALTH SYSTEM HAVE BEGUN IMPLEMENTING PROGRAM TO STANDARDIZE & OPTIMIZE INPATIENT LAB SERVICES ACROSS MOUNT SINAI SYSTEM; 01/05/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $2.78; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S TOTAL SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO A TOTAL OF $1.0 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings expected to post earnings of $2.63 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP 0 CPN CONV NOTES DUE ’21 TO ACCRUE CONTINGENT INTEREST; 25/04/2018 – LabCorp quarterly profit falls 5.4 pct

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) by 70.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 331,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232,000, down from 469,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Baytex Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $821.22M market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.47. About 1.00 million shares traded. Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) has declined 56.77% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.20% the S&P500. Some Historical BTE News: 27/03/2018 – Baytex Mails Information Circular in Connection With Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.44; 18/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$7 FROM C$4.5; 12/04/2018 – Baytex Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By AltaCorp Today; 09/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : GMP RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP – QTRLY AFFO $0.45 PER BASIC SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Baytex Energy 1Q Loss C$62.7M; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP – SEES 2018 EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $325 MLN TO $375 MLN; 03/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY 1Q FFO/SHR C$0.36, EST. C$0.35; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX 4Q ADJ FFO/SHR C$0.44

More notable recent Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Baytex Energy (BTE) Reports Q4 Loss of C$0.42/Share – StreetInsider.com” on March 06, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Is Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE) Ready to Rally? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on October 04, 2018, Fool.ca published: “Is Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE) Stock a Buy Today? – The Motley Fool Canada” on October 09, 2018. More interesting news about Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Baytex Mails Information Circular in Connection With Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Baytex Energy Corp.’s Stock Is Soaring Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 24, 2018.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 7,408 shares to 17,012 shares, valued at $828,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 3,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG).

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85M and $190.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 23,899 shares to 34,338 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,990 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Deutsche Bank Upgrades Laboratory Corporation of America (LH) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” on June 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “L.H. Voss Materials Dublin, Mt. Diablo Landscape Centers and Clarks Home & Gardens Join SiteOne Landscape Supply – Business Wire” published on July 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Interpace Diagnostics Announces Coverage of Molecular Thyroid Testing by Independence Blue Cross – GlobeNewswire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Labcorp gains a sell-side bull – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.