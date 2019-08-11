Water Island Capital Has Upped Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake; Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) Sentiment Is 1.3

Water Island Capital Llc increased Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) stake by 16.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Water Island Capital Llc acquired 3,207 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Water Island Capital Llc holds 22,131 shares with $4.14M value, up from 18,924 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp now has $46.81B valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $177.7. About 1.59M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93

Brookline Bancorp Inc (BRKL) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 73 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 56 cut down and sold stock positions in Brookline Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 59.63 million shares, up from 59.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Brookline Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 44 Increased: 60 New Position: 13.

Analysts await Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. BRKL’s profit will be $23.16M for 12.07 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Brookline Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. for 92,360 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owns 3.74 million shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Polaris Capital Management Llc has 0.68% invested in the company for 1.14 million shares. The California-based Hennessy Advisors Inc has invested 0.26% in the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 188,651 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $193,080 activity.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. It accepts various deposit products, including demand checking, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It has a 12.96 P/E ratio. The firm also offers loans, such as first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; and loans and leases used to finance equipment used by small businesses.

It closed at $14 lastly. It is down 18.74% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKL News: 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 10C FROM 9C, EST. 9C; 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP 1Q EPS 24C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP INC BRKL.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 09/04/2018 – CBS-TV 3: Armed barricaded subject on Brookline Ave. in Agawam; 25/04/2018 – Brookline Bancorp Raises Dividend to 10c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brookline Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKL); 25/04/2018 – Brookline Bancorp 1Q EPS 24c; 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 11.1%; 08/03/2018 Brookline Bank Introduces New Suite of Foreign Exchange Services

More notable recent Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.8% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brookline Bancorp, CIT Group and Great Western Bancorp – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Brookline Bancorp Announces Second Quarter Results Net Income of $20.5 million, EPS of $0.26 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $6,429 activity. $858,097 worth of stock was sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph on Tuesday, February 12. Zampi Jason Andrew had sold 519 shares worth $94,117. The insider Scanlon Jennifer F. bought $100,546.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern -5% after earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Shippers Want More Changes To Demurrage And Accessorial Charges – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “U.S. Rail Volumes Continue Dip – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “South Carolina Ports Tapping Rail And Inland Hubs More In 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten Gru Inc has invested 0.57% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Richard C Young And Com stated it has 3.42% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, Florida-based fund reported 379,675 shares. Kemnay Advisory Serv reported 0.24% stake. Pettee Investors holds 0.38% or 3,226 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd holds 8,165 shares. Kistler invested in 0.06% or 736 shares. Holderness holds 0.12% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 1,327 shares. Psagot House Limited reported 670 shares. M Kraus And invested in 47,590 shares. Csu Producer Resources Incorporated stated it has 16.11% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). First Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 117,065 shares. 2,490 were reported by Howland Cap Mngmt Lc. Mairs accumulated 0.01% or 4,360 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 9,662 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Norfolk Southern has $23700 highest and $133 lowest target. $202.67’s average target is 14.05% above currents $177.7 stock price. Norfolk Southern had 14 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Tuesday, February 12. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of NSC in report on Wednesday, June 12 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Monday, April 29. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. BMO Capital Markets maintained Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) rating on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $21000 target. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 13. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital.