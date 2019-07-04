Water Island Capital Has Upped Magna Intl (MGA) Holding By $355,584; Schwab Charles Investment Management Decreased Lg Display Co LTD (LPL) Holding

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased Lg Display Co Ltd (LPL) stake by 70.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 1.19M shares as Lg Display Co Ltd (LPL)’s stock declined 12.13%. The Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc holds 494,825 shares with $4.28 million value, down from 1.69M last quarter. Lg Display Co Ltd now has $5.35B valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.42. About 197,583 shares traded. LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) has declined 31.68% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.11% the S&P500. Some Historical LPL News: 24/04/2018 – LG Display 1Q Op Loss KRW98.32B Vs Op Pft KRW1.027T; 24/04/2018 – LG Display 1Q Loss KRW48.98B Vs Net KRW679.50B; 24/04/2018 – LG Display Surprise Loss Points to TV Challenge, iPhone Struggle; 08/05/2018 – LG DISPLAY SAYS BEEFING UP STRATEGIC ALLIANCES WITH GOOGLE IN NEW PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT, STABLE PANEL SUPPLIES; 24/04/2018 – LG DISPLAY SAYS LCD PANEL PRICES ARE EXPECTED TO STABILIZE DURING SECOND QUARTER; 20/04/2018 – Captivate: Sources: Apple’s efforts to reduce its dependence on Samsung and line up LG Display as a second supplier for its iP; 04/04/2018 – Paju LG Display Factory .. “Roof evacuation 10 people in the structure” (2); 08/05/2018 – LG DISPLAY SAYS STRENGTHENING STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH GOOGLE; 29/05/2018 – China has delayed approval for LG Display’s Guangzhou OLED plant at urging of local rivals, insiders say; 08/05/2018 – LG DISPLAY DENIES MEDIA REPORTS THAT IT HAS RECEIVED DIRECT INVESTMENT WORTH 1 TRLN WON FROM GOOGLE

Water Island Capital Llc increased Magna Intl Inc (MGA) stake by 77.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Water Island Capital Llc acquired 7,408 shares as Magna Intl Inc (MGA)’s stock declined 10.95%. The Water Island Capital Llc holds 17,012 shares with $828,000 value, up from 9,604 last quarter. Magna Intl Inc now has $15.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.17. About 366,357 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA SAYS MAGNA, INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPLY BMW GROUP WITH LIDAR FOR UPCOMING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PRODUCTION PLATFORMS; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO VINCE GALIFI SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 14/03/2018 – LYFT RAISES $200M FROM MAGNA IN SELF-DRIVING TECH PARTNERSHIP; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 7% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2030 WILL BE AUTONOMOUS; 10/05/2018 – Magna Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Results; 19/04/2018 – Magna International opens a new plant in Mexico; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA & BHAP CREATE JV FOR DOOR MODULES TO AUTOMAKERS IN CHINA; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: CAPITAL SPENDING EXPECTED TO FALL OVER NEXT 2 YEARS

Among 7 analysts covering Magna International (NYSE:MGA), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Magna International had 18 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) on Monday, February 25 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 27. TD Securities upgraded the shares of MGA in report on Thursday, January 10 to “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Sell” rating and $45 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Sunday, February 24. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Magna Introduces FreeForm Seat Trim Technology NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magna: Significant Deterioration, But Valuation Justifies A Bullish Stance – Seeking Alpha” published on June 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Magna International Inc. (MGA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Magna Celebrates Manufacturing Milestone NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Lazy Retirees: Nail Down a Growing Passive Income Stream of $6200/Year With These 3 Cash Gushers – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Another recent and important LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019.

Analysts await LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.25 EPS, up 35.90% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.39 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by LG Display Co., Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 212.50% negative EPS growth.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased First Midwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:FMBI) stake by 52,929 shares to 731,598 valued at $14.97M in 2019Q1. It also upped Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) stake by 1.14M shares and now owns 2.57 million shares. Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) was raised too.