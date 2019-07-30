Water Island Capital Has Upped Its Holding in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by $15.81 Million; As Kcap Finl (KCAP) Shares Were Volatile, Muzinich & Company Has Cut Its Holding by $395,268

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Kcap Finl Inc (KCAP) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 131,756 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 144,266 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522,000, down from 276,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Kcap Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $3.75 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KCAP News: 07/03/2018 – KCAP Financial: Net Asset Value $4.87/Share at Dec. 31; 07/03/2018 KCAP Financial, Inc. Announces Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – KCAP Financial Net Asset Value $4.85/Share on March 31; 07/03/2018 – KCAP FINANCIAL INC – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE OF $4.87 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, COMPARED WITH $5.24 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 02/05/2018 – KCAP Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 07/03/2018 – KCAP Financial 2017 Net Investment Income 30 Cents/Share; 20/03/2018 – KCAP Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 165.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 2.26 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.62M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.20M, up from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $798.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.23. About 1.08M shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 205.37% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 200.94% the S&P500.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII) by 1.93 million shares to 508,041 shares, valued at $10.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) by 331,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,500 shares, and cut its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold PACB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 91.20 million shares or 6.46% more from 85.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Gabelli Comm Invest Advisers Inc has invested 1.12% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Paloma Co invested in 224,300 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Omni Prns Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 505,684 shares. State Street holds 0% or 2.76 million shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 395,379 shares. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested 2.23% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Charles Schwab Mgmt has 784,912 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership owns 39,530 shares. Citadel Limited Liability accumulated 2.65 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Daiwa Securities reported 960 shares stake. Barclays Pcl holds 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) or 355,433 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Llc holds 56,100 shares. Fairfax Fincl Ltd Can reported 160,000 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc holds 509,222 shares.