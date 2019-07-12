Water Island Capital Has Upped Its Holding in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by $39.15 Million as Market Valuation Were Volatile; Dillon & Associates Holding In Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) Was Has Boosted

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 105.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 815,720 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.59 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.02M, up from 776,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 13/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Latest Technology Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2018; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Rev $224.6M; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 09/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Smartphones are Powered by IDT® Wireless Charging Chipsets; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 08/03/2018 – IDT to Showcase its Latest Optical Communication Solutions at OFC 2018; 27/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on IDT; 01/05/2018 – Integrated Device Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TlAs

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) by 241.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 5,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,287 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 2,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $252.88. About 584,674 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sprucegrove Management Limited stated it has 29,750 shares. Highlander Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 1,375 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 79,898 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors Limited Com holds 180,877 shares or 1.98% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 52,344 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Hamilton Point Advsrs Ltd Com holds 23,435 shares or 2.6% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cognios Cap Lc has 0.37% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 4,192 shares. Brave Asset Management holds 1,039 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Badgley Phelps & Bell has 0.03% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,798 shares. Kj Harrison Prtn has 1.2% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Haverford has 2.42% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Saturna Cap Corp owns 1,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 5,422 shares. Raymond James And Associates reported 523,669 shares stake.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $307.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,450 shares to 60,886 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

