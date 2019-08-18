Water Island Capital Has Trimmed Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stake by $637,952; Old Republic Intl (ORI) Position Upped by Rodgers Brothers Inc

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 27.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 22,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 59,527 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, down from 82,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 1.26M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Old Republic Intl Corp (ORI) by 43.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 34,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The institutional investor held 115,635 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 80,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Old Republic Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $22.31. About 1.10 million shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME $4.0 MLN VS $113.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS AND FEES EARNED $1,330.4 MLN VS $1,301.0 MLN; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL – CRAIG SMIDDY, CURRENTLY PRESIDENT & COO OF ORI’S OLD REPUBLIC GENERAL INSURANCE GROUP, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND COO OF CO; 14/03/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTL CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 30/04/2018 – Five Oaks Investment Corp. Commences Transition in Strategy with Acquisition of a Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio and Ori; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Several Senior Management Promotions; 30/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES DAHLAGER AS OLD REPUBLIC RESIDUAL PRESIDENT; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Home Protection Announces New Sales & Marketing Leadership Positions; 14/05/2018 – Old Republic Declares Regular Second Quarter Cash Dividend Of 19.5 Cents Per Share

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 2,272 shares to 5,219 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 43,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “I Was Wrong On Zayo, Assessing What Happens Next – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Zayo To Be Purchased By Digital Colony, EQT – Benzinga” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zayo Announces New Long Haul Fiber Route – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo Recognized by 2020 Women on Boards for Board Diversity – Business Wire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Limited Liability Company has 143,500 shares. 25,750 are owned by Picton Mahoney Asset. 256,085 were reported by Invesco Ltd. Andra Ap holds 106,400 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Amer reported 5,297 shares stake. Landscape Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 32,871 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Lc holds 400,946 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 387,753 shares. Tcw Gp Inc reported 21,907 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies, Connecticut-based fund reported 33,425 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 0% or 47,931 shares. Art holds 0.2% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 119,398 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Company reported 6,392 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd has invested 1.2% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Shellback Limited Partnership stated it has 1.45% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34 million for 56.32 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $17,428 activity.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $351.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8,835 shares to 29,640 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 13,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,070 shares, and cut its stake in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI).

More notable recent Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Factors Make Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Old Republic Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Food For Thought – Seeking Alpha” published on February 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Company Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 174,980 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 1.32M were reported by Rothschild And Comm Asset Mngmt Us. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 206,403 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 251,546 shares. Regions Financial invested in 0.12% or 518,163 shares. Brandes Investment Prns Ltd Partnership owns 0.18% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 370,600 shares. Foster And Motley, a Ohio-based fund reported 114,410 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). First Manhattan invested in 0.21% or 1.74M shares. Axa holds 149,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 2.35M were accumulated by Northern Tru Corporation. Raymond James Associates owns 0.09% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 2.78M shares. Moreover, Amer Intll has 0.05% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Us Financial Bank De stated it has 530,492 shares. Valley National Advisers reported 285 shares.