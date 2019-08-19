Water Island Capital Has Trimmed Position in Rent A Ctr New (RCII) by $38.63 Million as Valuation Rose; As Rpm Intl (RPM) Valuation Rose, Hound Partners Raised by $13.05 Million Its Stake

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 224,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 3.45M shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.39 million, up from 3.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $67.91. About 234,879 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – REMAINING PLACING PROCEEDS WILL BE UTILISED TO FUND RPM’S SHARE OF ONGOING FUNDING REQUIREMENTS IN RESPECT OF BRPM JV’S STYLDRIFT PROJECT; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 24/05/2018 – RPM International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 7 Days; 05/04/2018 – RPM Names Kinser Vice President of Operations; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL 3Q ADJ EBIT $56.7M, EST. $54.2M

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 79.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 1.93M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 508,041 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, down from 2.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $25.72. About 350,075 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Bids Due This Week; 25/05/2018 – RCII BOARD CONFIRMED ENGAGED’S BOARD NOMINEE QUALIFICATIONS; 05/04/2018 – The Deal: The buyout firm is among the final bidders for Rent-A-Center $RCII. It joins private equity firm Vintage Capital,; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER, HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT

Hound Partners Llc, which manages about $3.00 billion and $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 1.01 million shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $136.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 41,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,810 shares, and cut its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,892 shares. Synovus Financial invested in 5,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora reported 877 shares stake. Buckhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.59% or 32,729 shares. First Commonwealth Pa has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). The Ohio-based Cincinnati Fincl Corp has invested 1.93% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Waddell Reed holds 1.54 million shares. Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Zebra Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.2% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Sterling Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 57,910 shares. Prudential invested in 77,118 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 15,781 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability owns 308 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Bank Of America De accumulated 785,215 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Co Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Company owns 12,053 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc owns 1.27 million shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Moreover, Systematic Mgmt LP has 0.04% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 41,278 shares. 4,821 are held by Federated Invsts Pa. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). 64,505 are held by Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership. Amer Int Group Inc Inc invested in 33,577 shares. Salem Counselors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 3,500 shares. Sterling Cap Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Maverick Capital Limited accumulated 390,130 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp owns 300,676 shares. D E Shaw And Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). 24,064 are held by Element Limited Liability Corporation.