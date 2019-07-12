Water Island Capital Has Trimmed Its Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Holding by $1.85 Million as Stock Value Declined; Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) Shareholder Dillon & Associates Has Lowered Holding by $591,480 as Shares Declined

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 87.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 168,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 24,448 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 193,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $418.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.17% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 443,161 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 8,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,192 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61 million, down from 58,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $65.86. About 2.51 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH)

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 insider sales for $953,186 activity. $1.16 million worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was bought by Humphries Brian. 683 shares valued at $48,650 were sold by Middleton Sean on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $539.60 million for 17.70 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $307.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,691 shares to 42,023 shares, valued at $5.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM) by 4,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt invested in 1.19% or 83,370 shares. Scotia Capital Inc owns 72,252 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Forte Ltd Liability Adv accumulated 24,860 shares. Synovus Financial stated it has 65,428 shares. The Virginia-based Quantitative Invest Management Limited Liability has invested 0.36% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Boston Ptnrs accumulated 1.13M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Highvista Strategies Limited Company reported 7,500 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc owns 880,646 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corp reported 125 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 5,695 were reported by Ballentine Ptnrs Lc. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Strategic Financial Svcs has 0.5% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 49,984 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Com owns 0.17% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 18,872 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Com has 1,515 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Limited has invested 0.01% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Shell Asset Mngmt, Netherlands-based fund reported 42,127 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 56,827 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 626,245 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 2.08 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 34,775 shares. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 0% or 395,497 shares. Bogle Invest Management LP De holds 0.15% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) or 161,282 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). 174,770 were reported by Parametric Limited Liability Company. Prudential Fincl holds 261,277 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Sweden-based Nordea Invest Ab has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 207,005 shares. Glazer Ltd Liability Company reported 364,283 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings.

