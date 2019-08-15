Water Island Capital Has Trimmed Its Position in Quad / Graphics (QUAD) by $1.85 Million; As Aci Worldwide Com (ACIW) Shares Declined, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Lifted Its Stake by $697,888

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc Com (ACIW) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 21,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The hedge fund held 2.47 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.21 million, up from 2.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.83. About 1.29 million shares traded or 80.55% up from the average. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 13/03/2018 – DBS Drives Digital Transformation in Asia-Pacific with ACI Worldwide; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Rev $209.3M; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q ACI on Demand Segment Rev Up 6%; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in ACI Worldwide; 28/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA of $255M-$270M; 21/05/2018 – Jones Lang at ACI Developing Onshore Wind Farms Summit Jun 20; 21/04/2018 – Bolivia to invest in billion-dollar lithium deal with ACI Systems

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 87.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 168,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 24,448 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 193,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $504.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.51% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $9.78. About 551,619 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Investments Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 554,785 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Loomis Sayles And LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Natl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 319,796 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.02% or 207,005 shares. Campbell & Co Adviser Limited Co invested in 46,742 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 0.05% or 305,300 shares. Federated Inc Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Legal And General Gru Public Llc owns 7,992 shares. Element Capital Management Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 19,947 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Water Island Ltd Llc reported 24,448 shares. Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 15,619 shares. New York-based Qs Investors Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). 9,030 were reported by Morgan Stanley.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 2,272 shares to 5,219 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 64,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Moreover, Eagle Boston Invest Mngmt Inc has 1.51% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 7,745 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 119,554 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 881,382 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 907,865 shares. C M Bidwell & Assoc Ltd reported 930 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Blair William & Il accumulated 0% or 9,211 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies Inc invested 0.01% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). 743 are owned by Acadian Asset Mngmt. Granite Invest Partners Lc owns 33,822 shares. Ameriprise, a Minnesota-based fund reported 596,397 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 280,224 shares. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).