Water Island Capital Has Trimmed Baytex Energy (BTE) Position; AURCANA COMMON SHARES (AUNFF) SI Increased By 124900%

AURCANA CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) had an increase of 124900% in short interest. AUNFF’s SI was 1.50 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 124900% from 1,200 shares previously. With 56,700 avg volume, 27 days are for AURCANA CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:AUNFF)’s short sellers to cover AUNFF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.0105 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2735. About 9,888 shares traded. Aurcana Corporation (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Water Island Capital Llc decreased Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) stake by 70.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Water Island Capital Llc sold 331,967 shares as Baytex Energy Corp (BTE)’s stock declined 20.00%. The Water Island Capital Llc holds 137,500 shares with $232,000 value, down from 469,467 last quarter. Baytex Energy Corp now has $688.61M valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.28. About 1.41 million shares traded. Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) has declined 52.94% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BTE News: 09/03/2018 – Baytex Energy Files 2017 Year-End Disclosure Documents; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP – QTRLY AFFO $0.45 PER BASIC SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Baytex to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 27/04/2018 – Baytex Conference Call and Webcast on First Quarter 2018 Results to Be Held on May 4, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Baytex Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHR $0.27; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.44; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX 4Q ADJ FFO/SHR C$0.44; 04/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$6 FROM C$4; 03/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY 1Q FFO/SHR C$0.36, EST. C$0.35

Water Island Capital Llc increased Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) stake by 2,272 shares to 5,219 valued at $708,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Altaba Inc stake by 64,646 shares and now owns 245,697 shares. Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) was raised too.

Another recent and important Aurcana Corporation (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Aurcana Corporation Is Overshot On The Downside – Seeking Alpha” on April 27, 2015.

Aurcana Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $35.87 million. The Company’s principal property is the Shafter silver property located in Presidio County, southwest Texas. It currently has negative earnings.