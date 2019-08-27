Water Island Capital Has Raised Its Position in Air Prods & Chems (APD) by $980,590; As Kansas City Southern (KSU) Share Value Rose, Pacific Heights Asset Management Decreased Its Position by $2.30 Million

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 5,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 16,968 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 11,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $222.79. About 632,754 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86M, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $120.88. About 658,043 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.33; 20/04/2018 – Strong volumes lift Kansas City Southern quarterly profit; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial; 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 05/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN INVESTING IN MEXICO RAIL CROSSING, SPUR; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Limited Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 16,052 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 25,258 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 8,093 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Corp, a Washington-based fund reported 293,005 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.16% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Wesbanco Commercial Bank Incorporated reported 0.31% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Hudson Bay Cap Management LP reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Qs Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 1,010 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Williams Jones And Assoc Lc holds 0.01% or 2,498 shares. Hilton Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 120 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Assocs Limited has 0.8% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Fjarde Ap owns 40,675 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj And Corp reported 79,883 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,624 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 12.74% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $176.85 million for 17.07 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.93% EPS growth.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65 billion and $766.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 50,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CSX Stock Is a Good Play â€” But Is It the Best One? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Employee Levels At U.S. Class I Rail Operations Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kansas City Southern Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kansas City Southern Announces 19th Annual Holiday Express Schedule; Kicks-off Fundraising to Help Kids in Need – Business Wire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Corning, DexCom, Lam Research, On Deck, Qualcomm, Spotify, Western Digital, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Air Products Awarded Contract to Supply POSCO Chemical’s New Anode Material Manufacturing Site in Sejong, South Korea – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Capital Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 2,180 shares. Reilly Fincl Ltd Liability Co invested 1.05% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 8,504 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. 100,500 are held by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. Duncker Streett reported 0.44% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 605 shares. 690 were accumulated by First Interstate Retail Bank. 72,235 were reported by First Financial Bank Of Omaha. Lifeplan Finance Gru Inc owns 232 shares. Brookstone stated it has 3,312 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Coastline has invested 0.3% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 4.74 million are owned by Jpmorgan Chase &. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 19,048 shares. 3,913 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership.