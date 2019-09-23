Water Island Capital Has Raised Its Holding in Quad / Graphics (QUAD) by $1.37 Million as Shares Rose; G (GIII) Holder Goldentree Asset Management LP Upped Position by $3.45 Million as Stock Value Declined

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in G (GIII) by 29.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 118,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.29% . The hedge fund held 528,474 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.55 million, up from 409,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $24.06. About 649,603 shares traded. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 36.04% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c-Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 22/03/2018 – G-III Sales, Profits Jump as Donna Karan Brands Latest to Go Fur-Free; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 SALES ABOUT $2.94 BLN; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 4c-Loss 14c; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Net $97M-Net $102M; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adj EPS $1.98-Adj EPS $2.08; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in G-III Apparel

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 797.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 195,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 219,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74M, up from 24,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.36. About 622,945 shares traded or 4.19% up from the average. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold GIII shares while 58 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 47.24 million shares or 1.23% less from 47.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Llc has 0% invested in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Buckingham Cap Incorporated holds 2.17% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) for 597,968 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc reported 377 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 58,579 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 90,229 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 9,742 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al has invested 0.03% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). California Employees Retirement Systems holds 56,891 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Investment Advsrs Lc stated it has 0% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Legal General Grp Public Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) for 124,197 shares. United Service Automobile Association owns 0.01% invested in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) for 86,812 shares. Zpr Invest Management has 23,530 shares. 4.13M are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 14,160 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.09 million activity.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc by 18,864 shares to 132,801 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII) by 488,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,675 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).