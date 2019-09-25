Water Island Capital Has Raised Celgene (CELG) Holding; Palisade Capital Management Trimmed Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $2.16 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 10,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 136,873 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.09M, down from 147,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $999.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $221.1. About 17.22M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – Amazon is now 2nd most valuable U.S.-listed company, tops Alphabet; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHINA AND UNITED STATES HAVE A “COMMON INTEREST” IN AVOIDING TRADE WAR; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 17/05/2018 – Tax cut windfall seen lifting U.S. companies’ business investments; 03/04/2018 – Apple Hires Artificial-Intelligence Executive From Rival Google; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP: PLAN TO TALK TRADE IN MEETING WITH APPLE’S COOK; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Is Big Fan of Apple’s Buybacks — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 14/05/2018 – MacRumors: Apple Continues to Expand Self-Driving Car Fleet; 13/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Amazon considered buying Texture before Apple bit

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 1323.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 1.16 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 1.25M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $115.12 million, up from 87,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $98.53. About 1.90M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Additional $3 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization And Plans To Execute A $2 Billion Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Cla; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 GAAP EPS ABOUT $7.36 WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trust Communication Of Toledo Na Oh holds 4,530 shares. Fred Alger Management Inc holds 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 176 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 9.60M shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 18,722 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Company accumulated 45,716 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj invested in 0.61% or 15,000 shares. Arrow Financial Corporation has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Geode Cap Mngmt Llc reported 11.12 million shares. Kellner Cap Ltd owns 188,400 shares or 7.78% of their US portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advisors owns 40,000 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Legal And General Group Public Limited Co has 0.21% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Investment House Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 19,558 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 598,995 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.29% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). First Hawaiian Bancorporation reported 16,593 shares stake.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII) by 488,366 shares to 19,675 shares, valued at $524,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 13,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,778 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citizens And Northern accumulated 21,580 shares or 2.37% of the stock. Lederer Assoc Invest Counsel Ca owns 23,810 shares or 4.33% of their US portfolio. Convergence Prns Ltd Liability has invested 2.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The New York-based Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 4.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa reported 9,276 shares. Violich holds 4.95% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 101,634 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 623,383 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 0.78% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 657,638 shares. Private Trust Co Na has 72,299 shares. Conestoga Cap Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Old Bancshares In has 137,564 shares. Butensky & Cohen Fincl Security reported 12,959 shares stake. Windward Cap Mgmt Ca, California-based fund reported 318,927 shares. Conning reported 76,013 shares. Hartford Mngmt holds 2.99% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 542,040 shares.

