Water Island Capital Has Raised By $980,590 Its Air Prods & Chems (APD) Holding; Christopher & Banks (CBK) Shorts Increased By 0.91%

Water Island Capital Llc increased Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) stake by 43.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Water Island Capital Llc acquired 5,161 shares as Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD)’s stock rose 19.22%. The Water Island Capital Llc holds 16,968 shares with $3.24 million value, up from 11,807 last quarter. Air Prods & Chems Inc now has $50.01B valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $227.16. About 613,390 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION

Christopher & Banks Corporation (NYSE:CBK) had an increase of 0.91% in short interest. CBK’s SI was 2.93M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.91% from 2.90M shares previously. With 115,200 avg volume, 25 days are for Christopher & Banks Corporation (NYSE:CBK)’s short sellers to cover CBK’s short positions. The SI to Christopher & Banks Corporation’s float is 10.87%. It closed at $0.349 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CBK News: 08/03/2018 – Christopher & Banks 4Q Loss $8.82M; 09/03/2018 – Christopher & Banks Short-Interest Ratio Rises 41% to 43 Days; 31/05/2018 – Christopher & Banks 1Q Loss $5.32M; 16/04/2018 – Christopher & Banks May Benefit, Industry Sales Best in 22 Mos; 31/05/2018 – CHRISTOPHER & BANKS CORP QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES DECREASE OF 2.6%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Christopher & Banks Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBK); 24/05/2018 – Christopher & Banks Short-Interest Ratio Rises 120% to 65 Days; 23/04/2018 – CHRISTOPHER & BANKS SIGNS CORPORATE HQ SALE-LEASEBACK PACT; 23/04/2018 – Christopher & Banks Corporation Announces Signing of Corporate Headquarters Sale-Leaseback Agreement; 31/05/2018 – CHRISTOPHER & BANKS CORP QTRLY NET SALES TOTALED $85.9 MLN, A DECREASE OF 3.0%

Among 3 analysts covering Air Products \u0026 Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals had 9 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Saudi Aramco and Air Products Inaugurate Saudi Arabia’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Air Products to Highlight Reliable and Efficient Medical Gas Supply at ASHE Annual Conference – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

More notable recent Christopher & Banks Corporation (NYSE:CBK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Christopher & Banks: Questionable Forecasts – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Christopher & Banks’ stock trading suspended on NYSE, to be delisted – MarketWatch” published on April 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Christopher & Banks updates on holiday results – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about Christopher & Banks Corporation (NYSE:CBK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Christopher & Banks’ comp decreases 3.6%, revised FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Christopher & Banks: $0.80 Per Share Hostile Bid Rejected, And Thinking About Fiscal Year 2019 Guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 22, 2018.

Christopher & Banks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand womenÂ’s apparel and accessories in the United States. The company has market cap of $. The firm creates and sells womenÂ’s apparel and accessories to clients ranging in age from 40 and older. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s stores offer womenÂ’s apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories.

