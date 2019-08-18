Water Island Capital Has Lowered Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Holding; Glycomimetics (GLYC)’s Sentiment Is 1.32

Water Island Capital Llc decreased Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) stake by 79.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Water Island Capital Llc sold 1.93M shares as Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII)’s stock rose 10.37%. The Water Island Capital Llc holds 508,041 shares with $10.60 million value, down from 2.44M last quarter. Rent A Ctr Inc New now has $1.39B valuation. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $25.74. About 1.04 million shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – TERM OF EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL AUTOMATICALLY RENEWS FOR SUCCESSIVE ONE YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY ABOUT 250; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES CAROL TO BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Bids Due This Week; 15/05/2018 – Signia Capital Management Buys 1.5% Position in Rent-A-Center; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Rev $698M; 25/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER BIDS ARE SAID TO BE DUE BY END OF WEEK:THE STREET; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MLN DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES; 25/05/2018 – In Exchange for Waiver, Engaged Capital May Name a Potential Rent-A-Center Nominee Prior to Termination of Cooperation Agreement

Glycomimetics Inc (GLYC) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.26, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 37 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 28 decreased and sold their equity positions in Glycomimetics Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 44.56 million shares, up from 44.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Glycomimetics Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 21 Increased: 27 New Position: 10.

The stock increased 11.48% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4. About 690,236 shares traded. GlycoMimetics, Inc. (GLYC) has declined 32.63% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GLYC News: 05/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS TO START PHASE 3 GM-1271 STUDY IN AML IN 3Q; 06/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS REPORTS 4Q & YEAR-END 2017 RESULTS; 30/05/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS INC – CO TO SUPPLY GMI-1271 AS WELL AS PROVIDE FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO AUGMENT DATA ANALYSIS AND MONITORING FOR PHASE 3 PROGRAM; 21/04/2018 – DJ GlycoMimetics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLYC); 05/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS INC – IN EARLY 2019, ANTICIPATE TOPLINE DATA FROM PROOF-OF-CONCEPT TRIAL OF GMI-1271 IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 14/03/2018 – GlycoMimetics to Present New Preclinical Data for GMI-1271 and GMI-1359 at AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 30/05/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS INC – UNDER TERMS OF CRADA, NCI MAY ALSO FUND ADDITIONAL RESEARCH; 03/05/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.33; 20/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS OFFERING PRICES AT $17.00/SHR; 06/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS: RIVIPANSEL PHASE 3 TRIAL END ON TRACK FOR 2H’18

Nea Management Company Llc holds 5.88% of its portfolio in GlycoMimetics, Inc. for 9.09 million shares. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owns 548,007 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Redmile Group Llc has 0.74% invested in the company for 2.02 million shares. The Israel-based Sphera Funds Management Ltd. has invested 0.36% in the stock. Axa, a France-based fund reported 925,144 shares.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $146.86 million. The firm is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors.

Water Island Capital Llc increased National Comm Corp stake by 536,540 shares to 648,037 valued at $25.41 million in 2019Q1. It also upped L3 Technologies Inc stake by 393,654 shares and now owns 465,501 shares. Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Rent-A-Center Inc has $27 highest and $17 lowest target. $21’s average target is -18.41% below currents $25.74 stock price. Rent-A-Center Inc had 12 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $20 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. Stephens maintained Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) rating on Friday, March 15. Stephens has “Sell” rating and $19 target. Jefferies maintained Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) rating on Monday, March 18. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $22 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $17 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James.