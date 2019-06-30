Water Island Capital Has Lowered Position in Quad / Graphics (QUAD) by $1.85 Million as Valuation Declined; As Progressive Cp (Put) (PGR) Market Value Rose, Holder Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Decreased Its Position by $10.58 Million

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Cp (Put) (PGR) by 37.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 147,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.02 million, down from 397,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Progressive Cp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $79.93. About 7.80M shares traded or 172.62% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 87.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 168,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 24,448 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 193,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $407.65 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.91. About 534,784 shares traded or 8.68% up from the average. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD)

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $1.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,933 shares to 26,790 shares, valued at $5.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 554,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc accumulated 2.08M shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 85,676 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab accumulated 119,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Element Cap Limited Liability Co reported 19,947 shares stake. Loomis Sayles & Lp holds 0% or 875 shares. Millennium Mngmt Llc invested in 0% or 189,748 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 33,242 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 109,896 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 28,360 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Pnc Fin Ser Grp Inc reported 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). 50 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advsr. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 2.34M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 100,500 shares.

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “After-Hours Movers 06/20: (MBIO) (MEET) (TLRY) Higher; (LKSD) (KFY) (INVH) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on June 20, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers 06/21: (AXGT) (MBIO) (OCUL) (WORK) (ANAB) (LKSD) (PTN) (BYND) – StreetInsider.com” published on June 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since January 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $5.24 million activity. On Friday, January 25 the insider Sauerland John P sold $783,240. 45,000 shares valued at $2.94 million were sold by Barbagallo John A on Friday, January 25. On Wednesday, January 30 Charney M Jeffrey sold $1.20 million worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 18,000 shares.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $4.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 28,500 shares to 72,500 shares, valued at $9.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Health Care Select Sector (XLV) by 9,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9.11M were reported by Geode Ltd Liability. Amp Cap Limited has 362,184 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 132,650 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. First Business Fincl Svcs Inc has 0.15% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 11,751 shares. Coastline invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Private Tru Na invested in 0.11% or 7,094 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 6,000 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited has 0.19% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 400,675 shares. Guardian Cap LP invested in 0.01% or 4,980 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And, a New York-based fund reported 10.37 million shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt owns 302,480 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,074 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited reported 3.06M shares. Axa, France-based fund reported 267,242 shares.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Adobe, Apple, Bloom Energy, CommScope, Dell, HP, Oracle, Shopify, Tesla and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Progressive +3.1% as Q1 EPS beats, NPW rises 16% – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Progressive Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Hedge Funds Love The Progressive Corporation (PGR)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.