Water Island Capital Has Lowered Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holding by $2.66 Million; Notis-Mcconarty Edward Upped Its Disney (DIS) Holding by $911,423

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 46.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 6,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 20,727 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89M, up from 14,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 9.79M shares traded or 14.25% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 60.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 13,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 8,778 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75 million, down from 22,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $183. About 721,552 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 16.58 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

