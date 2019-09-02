Water Island Capital Has Lowered Its Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Position; Lincoln National Raised By $692,658 Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake

Lincoln National Corp increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 27.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lincoln National Corp acquired 1,818 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Lincoln National Corp holds 8,461 shares with $3.23 million value, up from 6,643 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $202.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS ANY U.S. TARIFFS AGAINST EU ARE LIKELY TO TOTAL BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN DUTIES PER YEAR; 25/04/2018 – BOEING STARTS QUARTERLY EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – Boeing cruises past forecasts, sees no sign of cost trouble; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Eyes Air Supremacy — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Defense: #Boeing receives a sole-source @USAirForce contract to provide FUZE assemblies for Air Launched Cruise Missiles; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: China will “defend its interests” as U.S. probes car and truck imports; 17/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace in talks with Airbus, Boeing over order for 400 jets; 18/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT’S `CLOSELY MONITORING’ SITUATION IN CUBA; 10/05/2018 – Jamie Freed: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 08/03/2018 – AstroNova to Install ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer on 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft

Water Island Capital Llc decreased Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) stake by 79.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Water Island Capital Llc sold 1.93M shares as Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII)’s stock rose 10.37%. The Water Island Capital Llc holds 508,041 shares with $10.60 million value, down from 2.44 million last quarter. Rent A Ctr Inc New now has $1.39B valuation. The stock decreased 4.85% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $25.53. About 907,171 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SEES CHARGES ABOUT $3M IN 1Q; 12/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER CLIMBS 8.8% ON ELEVATED VOLUME; 25/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Bids Due This Week; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Rent-A-Center To ‘CCC+’; Outlook Negative; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rent-A-Center Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCII); 25/05/2018 – CORRECT: RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES MCFATE TO BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Rent-A-Center; 30/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. EPS 9C

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 17.73% above currents $364.09 stock price. Boeing had 27 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Landesbank on Wednesday, March 13 with “Sell”. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, March 11. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. UBS maintained the shares of BA in report on Wednesday, July 10 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 11 by Buckingham Research. On Thursday, July 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, March 14. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”.

Lincoln National Corp decreased Ishares Tr (USMV) stake by 23,172 shares to 99,882 valued at $5.87 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Us Etf Tr stake by 11,060 shares and now owns 8,315 shares. Ishares Tr (AGG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RCII’s profit will be $27.14 million for 12.77 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Water Island Capital Llc increased U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) stake by 554,875 shares to 1.10M valued at $47.79M in 2019Q1. It also upped Altaba Inc stake by 64,646 shares and now owns 245,697 shares. Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Rent-A-Center has $27 highest and $19 lowest target. $22.67’s average target is -11.20% below currents $25.53 stock price. Rent-A-Center had 9 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Monday, March 18. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.