Water Island Capital Has Lowered By $8.16 Million Its Netgear (NTGR) Holding; Ejf Capital Has Raised Peapack (PGC) Position By $719,472

Water Island Capital Llc decreased Netgear Inc (NTGR) stake by 99.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Water Island Capital Llc sold 247,314 shares as Netgear Inc (NTGR)’s stock rose 10.08%. The Water Island Capital Llc holds 1,300 shares with $43,000 value, down from 248,614 last quarter. Netgear Inc now has $1.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $32.99. About 318,281 shares traded or 1.44% up from the average. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has declined 17.30% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 08/05/2018 – NETGEAR Debuts Industry-First Orbi Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Cable Modem Router System; 25/04/2018 – Netgear Sees 2Q Rev $340M-$355M; 10/04/2018 – Netgear Short-Interest Ratio Rises 76% to 12 Days; 15/05/2018 – Wasabi Introduces Wasabi Ball Data Transfer Appliance; 19/04/2018 – DJ NETGEAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTGR); 13/03/2018 NETGEAR JOINS SWRVE SERIES D FUNDING ROUND AFTER SUCCESSFUL DEPLOYMENT OF SWRVE’S CUSTOMER INTERACTION PLATFORM; 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q NET REV. $345.0M, EST. $342.5M (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System Illuminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System llluminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats

Ejf Capital Llc increased Peapack (PGC) stake by 170.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ejf Capital Llc acquired 27,672 shares as Peapack (PGC)’s stock rose 0.04%. The Ejf Capital Llc holds 43,864 shares with $1.15 million value, up from 16,192 last quarter. Peapack now has $531.55 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.32. About 56,894 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank

More notable recent Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Peapack-Gladstone (PGC) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC) Reports Acquisition of Point View Wealth Management – StreetInsider.com” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PGC) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation and Peapack-Gladstone Bank Receive Investment Grade Ratings from Moody’s Investors Service – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Ejf Capital Llc decreased Cnb Finl Corp Pa (NASDAQ:CCNE) stake by 16,820 shares to 41,221 valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (NASDAQ:FCNCA) stake by 11,840 shares and now owns 14,682 shares. Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:GFED) was reduced too.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $13,678 activity. DeBel Richard bought $13,678 worth of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) on Friday, May 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.20 million shares or 1.06% less from 13.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Condor Management has invested 0.29% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.12% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 57,000 shares. Us National Bank De has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Price Michael F owns 100,800 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 1,637 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company holds 45,076 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Communication reported 10,288 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 2,032 shares. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division invested in 0% or 227 shares. 45,763 are held by First Trust Advsr Lp. Fmr Llc holds 134 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Addison Capital Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,000 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc stated it has 81,325 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,331 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $116,374 activity. WERDANN MICHAEL A sold $116,374 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold NTGR shares while 40 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 31.08 million shares or 4.09% less from 32.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Malaga Cove Lc holds 41,522 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 12,813 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Bankshares Of Ny Mellon holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) for 1.25 million shares. Invesco stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 2.04 million shares. Fifth Third Bankshares invested in 0% or 215 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys invested 0.01% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). The Texas-based Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Hotchkis Wiley Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 163,916 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Regions Financial Corp reported 7,363 shares. 153,500 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Parkside Bank & Trust Trust holds 54 shares.

Analysts await NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. NTGR’s profit will be $17.01M for 15.27 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by NETGEAR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 390.91% EPS growth.

Water Island Capital Llc increased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) stake by 43,482 shares to 102,065 valued at $7.66 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 1,933 shares and now owns 26,790 shares. Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) was raised too.

More notable recent NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shareholders Received A Total Return Of -17% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Trading At A 48% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NETGEAR: The Rebound Should Continue – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Netgear Beats Conservative Guidance on Improved Retail Demand – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NETGEAR Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.