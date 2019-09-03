Water Island Capital Has Lifted Its Red Hat (RHT) Position; Winnebago Industries (WGO)’s Sentiment Is 1

Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 83 investment professionals opened new or increased equity positions, while 83 sold and decreased equity positions in Winnebago Industries Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 29.09 million shares, up from 27.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Winnebago Industries Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 58 Increased: 50 New Position: 33.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells recreation vehicles primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company has market cap of $975.73 million. The firm makes motor homes, which are self-propelled mobile dwellings that provide living accommodations and include kitchen, dining, sleeping, and bath areas, as well as a lounge. It has a 8.92 P/E ratio. It also provides travel trailers and fifth wheel trailers under the Winnebago brand name; component parts for other manufacturers; motorhome shells for law enforcement command centers, mobile medical clinics, and mobile office space; and commercial vehicles as bare shells to third-party upfitters.

Punch Card Management L.P. holds 15.7% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. for 1.07 million shares. Profit Investment Management Llc owns 100,466 shares or 2.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. has 2.35% invested in the company for 715,030 shares. The Florida-based Timucuan Asset Management Inc Fl has invested 2.2% in the stock. Hwg Holdings Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 68,406 shares.

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.73M for 6.83 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 3.62% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $30.86. About 543,390 shares traded or 29.14% up from the average. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M

