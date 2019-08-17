Water Island Capital Has Lifted Its Position in Navigators Group (NAVG) as Shares Were Volatile; Umb Bank N A Maintains Position in Intuit (INTU)

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 15.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 18,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 138,625 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.24 million, up from 120,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $270.96. About 895,010 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) by 111.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 598,965 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.22 million, up from 534,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Navigators Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 29/05/2018 – BELGIUM GRANTS LICENSES TO QBE, MS AMLIN, NAVIGATORS; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group Stockholders’ Equity Was $1.2 B, or $40.96/Share, as of March 31; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q EPS $1.02; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Rev $344.2M; 04/04/2018 – Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Navigators International Insurance Company Ltd; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC NAVG.O : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 13/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 04/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP – WORKERS’ COMPENSATION WILL NOW BE AVAILABLE AS A COVERAGE OPTION IN NAVIGATORS’ PORTFOLIO OF INDUSTRY-SPECIFIC MULTILINE PRODUCTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Navigators Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NAVG)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Limited Partnership accumulated 37,481 shares. Taurus Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 78,447 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated reported 0.7% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has 169,463 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.17% or 394,018 shares. Bbva Compass Natl Bank Inc stated it has 13,996 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Raymond James Advisors reported 7,805 shares. Sg Americas Limited Com reported 12,209 shares. First Citizens Comml Bank And Trust has invested 0.28% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership has 3,649 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Caprock Group owns 0.06% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1,171 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 10,046 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Colony Group Inc Limited Co holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 93,213 shares. Mackenzie holds 0.01% or 12,064 shares in its portfolio.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7,094 shares to 106,420 shares, valued at $5.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) by 4,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,974 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Hldg Corp (NYSE:DUK).

